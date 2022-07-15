Denmark bans the use of Google products, and could end up infecting other countries

There have been many countries that are looking for initiate restrictive actions against Google and its products, with Analytics being the focus of all this conflict. But Denmark has wanted to be much stricter in this sense, prohibiting the use of all Google products in the territory.

This is a decision that comes directly from the Danish Data Protection Agency through a case that arose in the municipality of Helsingør. In this case, an investigation was opened focused on education, especially regarding the workspace Workspace and Chromebooks. In the end, he has decided to end up banning them in Denmark.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Denmark gets serious about Google

Although this ban is focused on Google Workscape, in the end it extends to all the company’s products both in the school environment and in public administration. The reason lies mainly in the data processing, which according to this regulator does not comply with the General Data Protection Regulation. Specifically, it is highlighted that all data would be sent to US servers without the necessary security.





This is something that comes from afar. In different countries this same question has been asked regarding Google Analytics, a tool that practically all web pages use to be able to monitor their visits. The fact that all this information “captured” in Europe is being sent to the United States makes it illegal in the not too distant future.

The question that arises now is that Denmark is going to have to get to work on disconnecting from Google in administrations. Specifically the Danish regulator has given until August 3 for the city council to delete all the data that have been transferred, something that is not easy at all.

And although it may seem somewhat isolated, we must bear in mind that if a European country has come so far, exactly the same can happen in Spain. Specific, the AEPD has a similar request on the table of which they have not yet been pronounced, but specified in Google Analytics. A similar resolution may be seen in the coming months.

And the truth is that although the solution is on the table, since there is an agreement between the US and Europe to transfer transoceanic data safely, not yet finalized. We will have to wait for the politicians to finalize this legal document, which unlocks measures like the one we see in Denmark and other future ones that may be applied.