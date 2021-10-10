Denmark’s High Minister M Fredriksson visited the Taj Mahal, wrote ‘Dil ki Baat’ within the guests’ e-book

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen consult with the Taj Mahal Danish High Minister M Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg visited the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning and described it as an excessively gorgeous position. Frederickson reached the Air Power base in Agra at 8.30 pm on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma welcomed him. After this, the High Minister of Denmark went to the resort for the night time’s relaxation from there.Additionally Learn – IRCTC Bharat Darshan: IRCTC will get started a brand new ‘Bharat Darshan’ vacationer educate as of late, know whole data right here

On Sunday morning, Fredrickson and her husband and a delegation reached the Taj Mahal in an eco-friendly car, the place they have been welcomed through native artists from Braj. Frederickson spent an hour and a part within the Taj Mahal together with her husband and confirmed nice pastime within the historical past of the monument as advised through the attendant.

Within the guests' e-book, the High Minister of Denmark expressed his thank you and wrote, "This position could be very gorgeous." After visiting the Taj Mahal, the High Minister additionally went to the Agra Fortress. Consistent with the Archaeological Survey of India of the Agra Vary, the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fortress have been closed for 2 hours because of the consult with of the VIP.

The High Minister of Denmark is on her first legit consult with to India. She reached the nationwide capital on Saturday, the place she met High Minister Narendra Modi.

