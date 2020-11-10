Dennis Miller Sells His Montecito House for $49 Million

In a deal accomplished off-market, “Saturday Night time Dwell” alum-turned-talk present/radio host and conservative political commentator Dennis Miller and his longtime spouse, former mannequin Slim Paley, have bought their custom-built Montecito property for precisely $49 million in an all-cash deal. That’s the second-largest quantity recorded for an space house in recent times, behind solely the $63.3 million paid by building inheritor Riley Bechtel for a a lot bigger property final month.

It’s simply the newest in a rapid-fire succession of large Montecito transactions, because the neighborhood has seen a flood of moneyed home consumers for the reason that Covid-19 pandemic first hit, culminating in not less than eight closed gross sales of $25+ million for the reason that summer time — whereas the Miller switch really closed in early October, it seems he and Paley are nonetheless residing on the Montecito premises. And the thriller purchaser’s identify is intentionally hid behind an oddly-named belief — with a Los Angeles tackle — making it seemingly their identification won’t be publicly identified till they transfer into the house.

In accordance with information, Miller paid about $11 million for the property in 2006, and subsequently spent a lot of the following 10 years setting up his new Montecito dream property. As we speak, the eye-popping complicated consists of 5 separate constructions on a three-parcel lot totaling 4.3 acres — there’s a 9,000-square-foot fundamental home, a guesthouse, a poolhouse, a indifferent storage, and a so-called “barn” designed by acclaimed architect Tom Kundig.

All 5 of the constructions encircle an enormous lily pond — it’s extra like a small lake, actually — full with a rowboat and stocked with fish. There’s additionally an infinity-edged swimming pool that overlooks the pond, and meandering pathways that criss-cross the compound, making the entire place really feel way more like an unique resort that simply one other Southern California mansion.

Altogether, there are properly over 16,000 sq. toes of residing area, plus off-street parking for dozens of vehicles. For the reason that property was by no means in the marketplace, pictures and particulars are principally scarce, however it’s identified that the genuine South African Cape Dutch-style home is loaded with {custom} facilities that embody checkerboard-style grey-and-white marble flooring, quite a few indoor and out of doors fireplaces, lined patios, and manicured grounds that embody an natural vegetable backyard, grassy hillsides, and quite a few mature bushes.

Miller and Paley nonetheless personal a trip house in Solar Valley, Idaho, although they’ve lengthy made the Montecito space their main residence. At one level, they owned an oceanfront Carpinteria mansion that was bought for $19 million in 2015 to tech entrepreneur Lynda Weinman, who flipped the home this September for $23.8 million to Golden Knights proprietor Invoice Foley.