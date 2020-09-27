Dennis Quaid, CeCe Winans Explain Trump’s Coronavirus Ad

In response to a report by Politico, Dennis Quaid and CeCe Winans mentioned that their interviews about COVID-19 weren’t political or getting used as a part of a Trump administration advert marketing campaign.

On Friday, Politico reported that the interviews, that includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Surgeon Normal Jerome Adams, Quaid and Winans, will air on Nov. 3, in an try cut back “despair” about coronavirus and probably increase opinion on the president’s dealing with of the pandemic previous to the election. The interviews, the report claimed, are presently underneath investigation by the Democrats, who’ve claimed that they’re a part of a pro-Trump advert marketing campaign.

Quaid refuted the political nature of his interview with Fauci on Saturday through Instagram. In a brief video, the actor mentioned he feels “some outrage and lots of disappointment” from the media’s reporting of the video. “It’s being utilized by the cancel tradition media that I used to be doing a marketing campaign advert, an endorsement of Donald Trump and that I used to be paid handsomely for this by diverted CDC funds,” he mentioned. “Nothing may be farther from the reality. The interview and PSA have been about elevating consciousness of COVID-19 and what we will nonetheless do to stop lives being misplaced by this horrible virus. It was concerning the significance of sporting masks, about social-distancing and by no means political.”

Winans additionally weighed in, sharing further particulars on her interview with Adams. “This interview stresses how essential it’s for everybody to put on a masks, and it additionally offers us different directions on the way to get on the opposite facet of this pandemic,” she mentioned, including that the marketing campaign is “not political in any respect.” “We now have misplaced so many lives due to COVID-19. Let’s all do every little thing we will, so we gained’t lose any extra.”

Politico reported that the coronavirus PSA value $300 million and is ready to launch on Nov. 3