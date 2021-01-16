Dennis Rodman’s daughter to make her debut as a professional soccer player in America

Trinity Rodman was chosen by Washington Spirit in the NWSL Draft.

After his father was one of the most famous players in the NBA, a figure from the golden age of the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan, she aspires to write her own history in American sports. Is about Trinity, daughter of Dennis Rodman, who this year will make his debut as a professional footballer in the National Women Soccer League (NWSL).

To their 18 years, after several international participations with the youth teams of the USA, Trinity Rodman was chosen by Washington Spirit from 2nd position in Draft from NWSL.

“My father was an amazing athlete, and I got the genes from him, but I’m excited to be known as Trinity Rodman And not just like Rodman’s daughter. I want to pave my own way and achieve the best throughout this journey, “he said in dialogue with ESPN.

Trinity Rodman is the youngest daughter of the former NBA with his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

Been in it for a long time soccer female and the reward has come. Trinity, who is the youngest daughter of Dennis Rodman and his third wife, Michelle Moyer, began to enter the radar of professional clubs when he played the Mundial Sub-17 in 2018. In March of last year he had outstanding performances with the Sub-20: did nine goals in seven games, including two goals in the final against Mexico, in the contest of CONCACAF that assured them a place for the women’s World Cup in the category.

I was supposed to play in the Washington State University but, after enrolling, the college season was postponed due to the pandemic of coronavirus, so he decided to take on this great challenge in professionalism. It is not common for players to reach the elite without playing a minute of college football, so Trinity made history as the youngest woman chosen in a Draft.

“With the coronavirus I felt a bit trapped in a way. I know that the professional level is higher, and I know that I am at a point where I could improve even more in college “, Trinity acknowledged, that according to Washington Post I had planned to use the number 91, the one his father wore on the Bulls.

Trinity Rodman had great performances in the United States youth teams.

Maybe you can put that number on when you start season 2021 from NWSL, which is scheduled to start in April with a bubble tournament. Washington Spirit will seek to improve the third place he achieved in the tournament limited by the COVID-19 which was played last year.

