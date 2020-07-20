Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Board Drama ‘Go away the World Behind’

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts have signed on to star in the household drama “Go away the World Behind,” based mostly on the upcoming Rumaan Alam novel.

Netflix has landed characteristic movie rights to the novel, and the deal is believed to be a blockbuster payday for the two A-list stars. Sam Esmail, whose credit embody “Mr. Robotic” and “Homecoming” (on which he labored with Roberts), is connected to direct from his personal tailored script.

“Go away the World Behind” is a narrative about two households, strangers to one another, who’re pressured collectively on a protracted weekend gone terribly improper. Roberts will play the mom of the household that rents a home and Washington will painting the house owner.

The story explores the complexities of parenthood, race, and sophistication — together with how our closest bonds are reshaped in moments of disaster. “Go away the World Behind” will probably be printed by Ecco this October.

Washington and Roberts beforehand collaborated on the 1993 authorized thriller “The Pelican Temporary,” directed by Alan J. Pakula from his adaptation of the John Grisham novel.

Washington is producing together with Roberts via her Pink Om Movies banner and Esmail and Chad Hamilton via Esmail Corp. Alam is an government producer. Pink Om’s Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill can even be concerned in a producorial capability.

Washington can be producing Netflix’s upcoming “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” He’s represented by WME and Hansen Jacobson. Roberts is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Esmail is represented by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Alam is represented by CAA and Julia Barer at The E book Group. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.