‘Deontay Wilder’s costume didn’t make an ounce of difference’

February 26, 2020
The style designer of Tyson Fury’s boxing outfits has suggested BBC Radio 5 Reside that Deontay Wilder’s ring-walk costume wouldn’t have impacted the outcomes of the wrestle.

Melissa Anglesea is the ingenious director of Lancashire-based Suzi Wong. The company has made Tyson Fury’s shorts and robes given that get began of his boxing career.

Wilder suggested US media that Fury didn’t in actuality hurt him, nevertheless he misplaced in consequence of his costume was as soon as too heavy which suggests his legs have been “shot” from the beginning of the wrestle.

Anglesea disregarded Wilder’s declare and talked about the costume worn by means of the American made “fully no ounce of distinction”.

For additional response to the wrestle, take note of 5 Reside Boxing with Costello & Bunce on BBC Sounds.




