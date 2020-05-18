‘Depart It to Beaver’s’ Eddie Haskell Was 76 – Variety

Ken Osmond, greatest recognized for his position because the troublemaker Eddie Haskell on the tv comedy “Depart It to Beaver,” died on Monday morning. He was 76.

Sources inform Variety Osmond died at his Los Angeles house surrounded by relations. The reason for demise is unknown.

“He was an extremely form and fantastic father,” Osmond’s son Eric mentioned in a press release. “He had his household gathered round him when he handed. He was beloved and will likely be very missed.”

Henry Lane, Osmond’s former associate on the Los Angeles Police Division, additionally confirmed the information and mentioned he had suffered from respiratory points.

After “Depart It to Beaver” completed its run in 1963, Osmond returned for the telefilm “Nonetheless the Beaver” in 1983 and for the revival collection “The New Depart It to Beaver.” His sons on the collection had been performed by his real-life sons Eric and Christian. He returned to the position a closing time in 1997’s characteristic movie “Depart It to Beaver.”

Osmond, a local of Glendale, Calif., started his profession as a baby actor together with his first talking half at age 9 within the movie “So Large,” starring Jane Wyman and Sterling Hayden, adopted by “Good Morning, Miss Dove” and “Every little thing however the Reality.” He additionally guest-starred on tv collection, together with “Lassie,” “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” “Wagon Prepare,” “Fury” and “The Loretta Younger Present.”

In 1957, Osmond auditioned for the Eddie Haskell position, which was initially supposed to be a visitor look, however these concerned with the present had been so impressed with Osmond’s portrayal that the character turned a key element of the collection all through its six-season run of 234 episodes.

Osmond portrayed Haskell as sycophantic to grownups whereas making enjoyable of them behind their backs. He was a highschool pal of Wally Cleaver, older brother of Theodore “the Beaver” Cleaver, and always making an attempt to entice his pals into actions that may get them into hassle. Through the closing years of the present, Osmond was within the U.S. Military Reserve.

When the collection ended, Osmond continued working as an actor, showing on “Petticoat Junction,” “The Munsters” and a return look on “Lassie.” He appeared in characteristic movies “C’mon, Let’s Reside a Little” and “With Six You Get Eggroll,” however discovered himself typecast as Eddie Haskell.

Osmond joined the Los Angeles Police Division in 1970 and grew a mustache to be much less recognizable. In 1980, Osmond was shot in a chase with a suspected automobile thief, although he was saved by his bulletproof vest. He was placed on incapacity and retired from the drive in 1988.

Osmond filed a class-action lawsuit in 2007 in opposition to the Display Actors Guild, asserting that SAG had over-stepped its authority in gathering international royalties with out disclosing the gathering agreements till he and Jack Klugman threatened to file go well with. The motion was settled in 2010.

He’s survived by his spouse, Sandra, and two sons, Christian and Eric.