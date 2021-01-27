Deportivo Cali and River negotiate for Palavecino: the condition set by the Colombians

Agustín Palavecino, figure of Deportivo Cali. (Colprensa).

After the first conclave between Marcelo Gallardo, Rodolfo D’Onofrio and Enzo Francescoli, the River leadership got to work to fulfill the wishes of the technical director and went out with force to the transfer market to strengthen the squad.

One of the desires of the Doll to take a quality leap in the midfield is the 24-year-old Argentine midfielder from Deportivo Cali Agustín Palavecino. The midfielder, who is a cousin of Eric Lamela, one of the good values ​​emerged from the quarry of the millionaire club, began his way in Platense.

Given this interest, Marco Caicedo, president of the Colombian team, came out to clarify the situation of the footballer. In dialogue with DirecTV, the president anticipated that they will reject the proposal for a loan with a charge that River sent in the last hours.

The president of Deportivo Cali rejected River’s offer for Palavecino

“An offer came from River Plate. We will be responding shortly, but I can tell you that we will not accept the proposed proposal. Our intention is to extend the contract and to accompany us. I spoke with Agustín and asked him to be patient, to believe in me and in us. We always take care of our people. I asked him for confidence and to let himself be advised, that we want his best interest, but also that of Deportivo Cali ”, said the leader.

The midfielder, who has played 63 games since he arrived in Colombian football, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists, has a contract with the Cali team until December of this year. One particularity is that it has the same representative as Gonzalo Montiel, who is closely followed from Europe to leave Núñez.

The president of Deportivo Cali asks Palavecino for patience

Caicedo also spoke with ESPN FC Colombia, where he recognized that Palavecino’s desire is to wear the red cross band on his chest. “He is a young player, he is a boy who, like everyone else, has aspirations. He is from buenos Aires. Platense is a few blocks from Monumental and River is the club of his loves. But I have asked for your patience, that we are here to advise you and provide you with the best conditions. We are talking to him and we know that he will come to his senses, for the good of all parties. I’m interested in the human part ”, he outlined.

During the Interview, The president stressed that they will not accept his exit through a loan and acknowledged that his exit clause is 4 million dollars. “So far the Executive Committee has told me so. We will remain firm, we want the appropriate value to be received by the player. Agustín has to value himself, as we value him. It is not a worthy offer due to the quality of the player ”, he concluded.

The president of Deportivo Cali affirmed that they will not give Palavecino a loan

It is worth noting that Agustín Palavecino is not the only variant that the River uses to improve the midfield. Another name that appears on the millionaire radar is that of the Uruguayan Gabriel Neves, National stronghold. At the moment the Argentines did not make any formal movement, since they must first resolve the quota of foreigners, since they currently have Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas, Jorge Moreira, Jorge Carrascal, Rafael Santos Borré and Nicolás De La Cruz.

Given the delay in obtaining the nationality of Borré and De La Cruz (in parallel they negotiate with their agents to be able to extend their ties with the club, since they end in June of this year), all the guns point to that they will try to get rid of Moreira, who is currently relegated to the consideration of Marcelo Gallardo. Since returning from his loan to the Portland Timbers of the MLS, he has only played two games.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The dilemma that River must solve to have margin when it comes to strengthening itself and which footballer could emigrate

End of Pol Fernández’s novel: the footballer revealed where he will play

The two youths that River shielded for several million dollars: one already debuted under the wing of Marcelo Gallardo