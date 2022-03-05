DeporTV: Faitelson met the cameraman with whom he was doing “El Color”

David Faitelson met again with “Zuzu” cameraman from “El Color” during the weigh-in ceremony prior to the boxing fight between Julio César Rey Martínez and Román Chocolatito González (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Although his style bothered several journalists, fans and professional soccer players in Mexico, the Panelists from the “DeporTV” program marked an era in national sports journalism. Although his criticism was one of the most outstanding features, the work he David Faitelson headed from the Mexican soccer stadiums with the capsules of “The Color” enjoyed great popularity and credit among viewers. Years later, she met him again. responsible behind the lens.

Through his Twitter account, the chain’s journalist ESPN documented his reunion with Roberto López Zuzuthe cameraman who accompanied him in the recording of his capsules, as well as in moments of controversy such as the blow he received at the Tiburones Rojos stadium in Veracruz, by Cuauhtémoc Blanco, when he tried to document a fight at the entrance to the locker room.

“Look who I ran into in San Diego. Roberto Lopez, the famous Zuzumaster of the camera in TV Aztecagreat professional, longing partner and an excellent human being. It was an essential part of the stories of ‘El Color’ on ‘DeporTV’”were the words with which he accompanied the emotional image.

David Faitelson was part of the Los Protagonistas and DeporTV team commanded by José Ramón Fernández (Photo: Screenshot / Los Protagonistas)

Roberto Carlos López Márquez replied to Faitelson’s tweet on his social networks and stated “I only know that we are like Cardozo and Sinha”. Similarly, in the profiles of both characters, numerous people celebrated the reunion and recognized the good teamwork they carried out during the time they coincided inside the team commanded by Jose Ramon Fernandez.

Among the personalities from the journalistic field who applauded David Faitelson’s photo were Óscar Zamora and Omar Villa, a field reporter attached to the Aztec Sports. Among the comments, some users recalled the episode with Cuauhtémoc Blanco, although an important sector also He asked for the return of the “Color” reports due to the success they enjoyed.

When the information related to sports was mostly disseminated through the radio, the newspaper and open television, the space directed by José Ramón Fernández was one of the most requested. Within the program broadcast on the signal of imevision and TV Azteca, one of the most anticipated moments was the look of David Faitelson in the most attractive football match of the weekend.

David Faitelson tried the same concept when he joined the ESPN team (Photo: ESPN)

Far from reviewing the actions in the game box, Faitelson looked at other aspects unrelated to sports. Sometimes, the reactions of the fans, as well as the attitudes of some players and the atmosphere around the sports venue greater relevance than the result of the meeting itself thanks to the genius of the controversial journalist.

Mexican league team championships, classics, baseball matches, relegation matches and even matches for the soccer team that were crucial for qualifying for the World Cup were addressed from the Zuzu’s particular look and Faitelson’s emotional narration. The work of both characters was intertwined to achieve a capsule that could appeal with greater strength to the taste and feeling of the fans to football.

After José Ramón Fernández left in 2006, David followed in his footsteps and switched to TV Azteca by ESPN. The success of its “Color” capsules continued on the pay television signal for several years. Although sports news is no longer approached from his particular chronicle, Faitelson changed the way of approaching the sport when looking towards the passion that is lived in the stands.

