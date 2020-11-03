Deposit Charges News update: Relief to customers, no Govt Bank has increased service charge

new Delhi: The Finance Ministry has given a relief news on Tuesday for the bank account holder of public sector. The Finance Ministry has clarified that no public sector bank has increased the service fee. The ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday that no public sector bank has increased the service fee. Even Bank of Baroda has decided to withdraw the changes related to free cash deposit transactions in a bank account every month. Also Read – Bank Deposit Charges: These banks have imposed fees on depositing cash, but if you have this account, no charge will be deducted.

The ministry said that from November 1, 2020, Bank of Baroda had made some changes in the number of free cash deposits and withdrawals every month. The bank reduced five-five free deposit and withdrawal transactions to three each in each month. The bank did not make any change in the charges for transactions beyond the number of free transactions.

The ministry said, "Now Bank of Baroda has informed that it has decided to withdraw these changes in view of the current situation related to Kovid-19. Apart from this, no other public sector bank has increased the charges."

As per RBI guidelines, any public sector bank is allowed to levy fees for its services in a fair, transparent and impartial manner. Banks can levy these charges on cost basis. The Finance Ministry said that along with Bank of Baroda, other public sector banks have also reported that they have no intention of increasing the charges in the near future in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Regarding Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts, the ministry said that no such service charge is applicable on 60.04 crore such accounts. These include 41.13 crore Jan Dhan accounts.