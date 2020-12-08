Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other party leaders did not get entry in CM house, big allegations against police

New Delhi: ‘Let us release Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, release us’, ‘Let us meet the Chief Minister’, the slogans were raised by the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party outside Chief Minister Kejriwal’s residence on Tuesday afternoon. Party workers and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia themselves alleged that the police was not allowing them to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence on Tuesday afternoon to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to Manish Sisodia, he and other MLAs were not allowed by the police to meet the Chief Minister. On this, the Deputy Chief Minister accused the police of arresting the Chief Minister in the house. After this Manish Sisodia along with others sat on a dharna outside CM House. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to former Punjab CM Badal on phone between Bharat Bandh, good wishes

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Police is not allowing people to meet the Chief Minister. These people have arrested the Chief Minister. They are not letting the Chief Minister meet the people. This means the Chief Minister is under arrest. The central government wanted to make Delhi's stadiums a jail. If the Chief Minister stopped doing this, he has made the Chief Minister's house a prison. "

When the police stopped the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, the party leaders shouted slogans against the police. These Aam Aadmi Party workers present with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Chief Minister's residence also demonstrated in front of the police. These leaders raised slogans of 'Release the Chief Minister'.

Outside the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia said, "People want to meet the Chief Minister but the policemen are not allowing people to meet the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also wants to meet these people, but the police is not allowing a meeting between the Chief Minister and the people. This means that the CM has been arrested in the house. "

The supporters of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised slogans of ‘Delhi Police Mudarabad’, ‘Delhi Police Hi-Hi’. These people said that the police is not allowing them to meet the Chief Minister.

At the same time, the staff present in the security said that not many people will be allowed to go to the Chief Minister’s residence. On this, Manish Sisodia called the Chief Minister’s house. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he himself was not allowed to go inside the Chief Minister’s residence to meet the Chief Minister, while he was allowed to call from inside the Chief Minister’s residence.

(Input IANS)