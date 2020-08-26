Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement on JEE-NEET exam – postpone or explore central government option

new Delhi: In view of the JEE-NEET exam, people are expressing their objection in this regard in many places across the country. In this episode, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also raised objections in view of NEET-JEE examinations. He attacked the central government saying that the central government is sitting on the ground reality with eyes closed. He said about the central government that in view of the system which the central government is forcing 28 lakh children to take the exam, due to this system, millions of children have already been infected corona. Also Read – IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals players complete quarantine, will start practice

Manish Sisodia said that all the countries of the world are coming out of the system examination, but the central government will stick to it. Speaking further in this episode, Sisodia said that either these examinations should be postponed or the central government should look for some other alternative. Not to mention that the leaders of all opposition parties are also protesting against this test.

The protesters say that the examination should not be conducted till the condition of the country is correct in relation to Corona. Students say that if there is flood then there is a lockdown. In such a situation, it is very difficult for the students to reach the examination center. Please tell that the total cases of corona in the country have crossed the number of 32 lakhs, and the number of deaths has also exceeded 59 thousand. In such a situation, the parents of the children also appeared very worried about the exam.