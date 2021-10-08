Dera Sacha Sauda: ‘Letter of sexual exploitation’ was once the cause of the homicide of Ranjit Singh, Dera leader Ram Rahim had dedicated the homicide, know the subject

Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: The Particular Courtroom of CBI has convicted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim (Ram Rahim Singh) within the Tale of Ranjit Singh Homicide Case. At the side of this, 4 folks have additionally been convicted on this case. Ranjit Singh was once murdered over an alleged letter that surfaced of sexual abuse of sadhvis. Ram Rahim suspected that this letter was once written via Ranjit Singh.Additionally Learn – Large resolution of CBI court docket, Dera leader Ram Rahim convicted in homicide case, now it is time for punishment

After being convicted on this case, the particular court docket of CBI will pronounce the sentence on October 12. Ram Rahim is these days lodged in Sunaria Prison of Haryana. The subject was once offered these days thru video conferencing. Each Ram Rahim and Krishna Kumar gave the impression thru video conferencing. The opposite 3 accused have been at once produced within the court docket. After this the court docket gave its resolution.

Ranjit Singh was once murdered in 2002

All over the listening to within the 19-year-old Ranjit Singh homicide case, CBI Pass judgement on Dr. Sushil Kumar Garg convicted. Ranjit Singh was once the pinnacle of the control committee of the Dera. Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, was once murdered on 10 July 2002. The strings of this homicide have been connected to Dera leader Ram Rahim.

that is why the homicide came about

Ranjit Singh was once additionally murdered to hide up a criminal offense. Nameless letter about sexual abuse of a Sadhvi of Dera got here within the dialogue. The Dera leader suspected that this letter was once written via Ranjit Singh from his sister. It was once at the foundation of this suspicion that Ranjit Singh was once murdered. The police had investigated all through that point, however within the Prime Courtroom, the daddy of the deceased demanded a CBI inquiry into it. The court docket additionally ordered a CBI inquiry. The CBI took motion via registering a case towards the accused and filed a rate sheet in 2007.

Since then the listening to on this case was once occurring often. Now the CBI court docket has given its verdict on this case. Ram Rahim has already been convicted for sexually abusing the Sadhvis of Dera. Ram Rahim has been sentenced to twenty years in sexual abuse circumstances. At the side of this, he was once sentenced to lifestyles imprisonment within the homicide of a journalist. Ram Rahim is serving this sentence in Sunaria prison.