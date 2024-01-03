Derailment Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Do you like the Chinese TV series Derailment? Are you excited for the second installment of the Chinese TV series Derailment? If so, you must be looking forward to the second installment of this exciting and beautiful show. Derailment is based on a book by Priest.

It’s about a rich girl named Jiang Xiao Yuan who has an accident and ends up traveling between different worlds. In every universe, she meets an alternate version of Qi Lian, a strange guy who seems to know everything about her. They work together to try to figure out who she is and what her fate is.

Many Chinese plays are based on novels and manhwas. Some examples are Hidden Love, which was a huge hit in 2022 The Love You Give Me, which was a love hit; and Who Rules the World, which is based on a Wuxia romance book. Derailment’s second season is the newest novel-to-drama adaptation.

The movie Derailment is based on Priest’s book of the same name. Renowned director Shen Yang, known for his previous works Women Walk the Line, Forever as well as Ever, and Renascence, returns with a captivating sci-fi love drama. The main storyline revolves around two characters from different worlds who yearn to be together.

The first season of Derailment played upon Youku from December 14, 2023, to January 2, 2024. Both reviewers and fans liked it. You can rate the show 8.8 on a scale of 10 on Viki as well as 8.0 on a scale of 10 on MyDramaList.

One of the best things about the show is its cast. Liu Hao Cun plays Jiang Xiao Yuan, and Lin Yi plays Qi Lian. Huang Sheng Chi, Fan Shi Ran, Wang Cha Cha, and Wanyan Luo Rong are in the secondary group.

Derailment Season 2 Release Date:

Youku rarely picks up original shows for a second installment. Furthermore, there is no news or talk of a season 2 since season 1 has not been shown all the way through and is not yet available to stream on foreign platforms. Production and post-production work on Derailment Season 2 of a Chinese drama would take a long time.

The release date would remain unconfirmed until the completion of post-production work. After witnessing the viewers’ response and the overall rating of the show, it is likely that discussions for a second season will commence.

Derailment Season 2 Cast:

Cast Character Liu Haocun Jiang Xiaoyuan Lin Yi Qi Lian Huang Shengchi Jiang Bo Fan Shiran Feng Ruixue Wang Chacha Chen Fangzhou Wanyan Luorong Huo Boyu Li Tiannuo Xu Jingyang

Derailment Season 2 Storyline:

In two different worlds, Jiang Xiao Yuan lives. In one, he is rich, and in the other, he is normal. When she meets Qi Lian, he helps her find out the truth about having two identities and two worlds.

Before she met Jiang Xiao Yuan, she was a rich and powerful woman who used her connections to invest in her friend’s cafe business as well as other assets. Her friend, in whom she has invested within the cafe business, leaves after she tells her that Xiao Yuan’s boyfriend is cheating on her with her friend. This is the start of everything.

As she drives over the bridge to find her friend, she has an accident. And this makes her go to a different world, where she wakes up as a normal working-class woman with no name.

When she meets the strange Qi Lian, she helps her figure out who she is and how her world has changed. After losing her schooling, family history, looks, and sense of self, Jiang Xiao Yuan sets out to find out who she really is and what her world is like. She faces many challenges along the way, and Qi Lian helps her with his own plans.

Derailment Season 1 Ending Explained:

So far, twenty-four out of the thirty episodes have been made public. The last show will air on January 2, 2024, so the rest of the series should be out by January.

So far, Jiang Xiao Yuan has had an accident while going over the bridge to look for her friend who has gone missing. The next morning, she finds herself in a place she doesn’t know likely another world or universe where she has gone back in time from 2025 to 2018.

In this world, her life was very different from the one she lived in for years before. Everything has changed except her name. When she meets Qi Lian, Xiao Yuan’s ex-boyfriend from the 2018 universe, she learns about her life and who she is in this universe.

With his help, she strives to figure out who she is and respond to all the questions she has about her situation. Fans or watchers who like mystery and romance shows will enjoy this because the story flows well and stays true to its original plot, which is deep as well as mysterious.

Derailment Season 2 Trailer Release:

Unfortunately, the trailer for Derailment Season 2 is not available at this time. However, fans can still dive into the show’s world by watching the trailer for Season 1. Stay tuned for updates on the release date of the video for the next season.

What Is The Production Status Of Derailment Season 2?

Derailment is a big-budget movie that will probably cost 200 million yuan to make. The show transports Jiang Xiao Yuan and Qi Lian to different worlds and situations, thanks to its amazing visual effects, detailed sets, outfits, and makeup. The show additionally features a big and skilled cast and team who give great acts and make the show look great.

Where You Can Watch Season 2 Of Derailment:

You may additionally view the show on Viki, where it is available with English subtitles in various languages as well. If you want to see more of Derailment, you can access the first-season video here. It gives you a sneak peek at the story and the characters.

Youku is another place where you can watch the full episodes of the initial season. This is where the show first played. You can also become a part of the Viki fan group and talk to other people who like the show.

How Many Episodes Of Derailment Season 2 Are There?

There are 30 shows in Season 1, and each one lasts 45 minutes total. The first show aired on December 14, 2023, and until January 2, 2024, two episodes were released every week.

If there is a second season, fans can expect the same 30-episode show. If not, the plan or plotline might mean that it can only be 20 shows or less. For the new season, the number of shows will likely be less than 40 since C-dramas can now only have 40 episodes.