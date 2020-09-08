Derek Hough Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as Judge

Derek Hough has joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a decide for the present’s upcoming season.

Hough, an expert dancer on the present, will change Len Goodman, who’s exiting his longtime judges-table position because of circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Goodman, is predicted to take part in one other capability in the new season of the ABC actuality competitors, albeit remotely from the United Kingdeom.

Hough, who was an expert dancer on the present from 2007 to 2016, will serve as a decide this season alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

The modifications at the judges desk adopted the shock announcement in July that Tyra Banks would be part of the present as host for the coming season, taking up from Erin Andrews and authentic host Tom Bergeron. Final week, the present introduced a brand new forged for the coming season that features Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.

Fifteen years into its run, “Dancing With the Stars” stays a gentle performer for ABC.The latest season averaged 9.1 million complete viewers throughout linear and digital platforms inside 35 days of premiere, in keeping with the community. The present is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles manufacturing arm with Andrew Llinares and Banks serving as government producers.

“This present has been and can all the time be extremely particular to me. Coming again looks like coming residence and I couldn’t be extra excited to be again in the ballroom,” Hough mentioned.

Hough’s sister Julianne Hough beforehand served as an expert dancer on the present, then as a decide from 2014-2017.