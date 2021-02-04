Derelict Void dates his arrival on Steam

Good news for “fishmongers” who love the Roguelike genre: there is a date for Derelict Void. The game will come to Steam the next March 18th.

The independent developer Stirling Games, which was supported by a Kickstarter campaign, has achieved its goal and will launch its space survival game on compatible via the Valve platform.

It is a roguelike that combines elements of city construction, resource acquisition and administration, in which we are in command of a ship with its crew that will have to obtain resources to stay alive.

They describe it as a game inspired by Frostpunk, and it hit Kickstarter in November. Through 148 supports, it has managed to reach its goal by 112%. In addition, it allows mods, you can take a look at this aspect through its editor’s website.

By detailing its characteristics, according to the developer itself, we can: