Deri Lorus Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Deri Lorus is an Indian song composer, singer, and songwriter. He was once born and taken up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His pastime in song was once kindled via a gospel artist from his church. He in conjunction with his brother, Dan Emil Joshua, began to be told song from their cousin. Those brothers in combination personal a Report Label referred to as D Flat Data. Deri progressed his talents in song day-to-day and he become neatly versed in taking part in keyboards on the age of 14. He quickly learned his pastime and began to pursue his occupation in song. His songs are to be had on all virtual platforms.
Deri Lorus Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Identify
|Deri Lorus
|Actual Identify
|Deri Lorus
|Nickname
|Deri
|Career
|Track Manufacturer, Composer and Singer
|Date of Start
|29 October 2001
|Age
|19 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Daniel Ravikumar
Mom: Hemavathi
Siblings: Dan Emil Joshua (Brother)
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Christian
|Instructional Qualification
|Audio Engineering (present)
|Faculty
|St. John’s, Alwathirunagar
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Making a song and jamming with pals
|Start Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of origin
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Fb: https://www.fb.com/derilorus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/derilorus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/derilorus/
Notable Track Album/Unmarried Releases
- Puthiya Kaariyam – A Tamil Gospel Track via Ebenezer Charles, Dan Emil Joshua and Deri Lorus. Which reached the level over the trade.
- Unnadhamanavarin
- Uyirthezhundhare
- Deva Ennai Asirvathiyum
- Ummai Nambuven – Impartial unmarried via Deri Lorus, Dan Emil Joshua &Caleb Stains
- Pirandhaar Yesu – Christmas unmarried
- Enniladanga
Deri Lorus Photographs
Take a look at the most recent pictures of Singer Deri Lorus,
