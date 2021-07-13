Deri Lorus Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Deri Lorus is an Indian song composer, singer, and songwriter. He was once born and taken up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His pastime in song was once kindled via a gospel artist from his church. He in conjunction with his brother, Dan Emil Joshua, began to be told song from their cousin. Those brothers in combination personal a Report Label referred to as D Flat Data. Deri progressed his talents in song day-to-day and he become neatly versed in taking part in keyboards on the age of 14. He quickly learned his pastime and began to pursue his occupation in song. His songs are to be had on all virtual platforms.

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Deri Lorus Actual Identify Deri Lorus Nickname Deri Career Track Manufacturer, Composer and Singer Date of Start 29 October 2001 Age 19 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Daniel Ravikumar

Mom: Hemavathi

Siblings: Dan Emil Joshua (Brother) Marital Standing Unmarried Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Christian Instructional Qualification Audio Engineering (present) Faculty St. John’s, Alwathirunagar School But to be up to date Spare time activities Making a song and jamming with pals Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Fb: https://www.fb.com/derilorus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/derilorus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/derilorus/

Notable Track Album/Unmarried Releases

Puthiya Kaariyam – A Tamil Gospel Track via Ebenezer Charles, Dan Emil Joshua and Deri Lorus. Which reached the level over the trade.

Unnadhamanavarin

Uyirthezhundhare

Deva Ennai Asirvathiyum

Ummai Nambuven – Impartial unmarried via Deri Lorus, Dan Emil Joshua &Caleb Stains

Pirandhaar Yesu – Christmas unmarried

Enniladanga

