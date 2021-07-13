Deri Lorus Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Deri Lorus is an Indian song composer, singer, and songwriter. He was once born and taken up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His pastime in song was once kindled via a gospel artist from his church. He in conjunction with his brother, Dan Emil Joshua, began to be told song from their cousin. Those brothers in combination personal a Report Label referred to as D Flat Data. Deri progressed his talents in song day-to-day and he become neatly versed in taking part in keyboards on the age of 14. He quickly learned his pastime and began to pursue his occupation in song. His songs are to be had on all virtual platforms.

Deri Lorus Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Deri Lorus
Actual Identify Deri Lorus
Nickname Deri
Career Track Manufacturer, Composer and Singer
Date of Start 29 October 2001
Age 19 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Daniel Ravikumar
Mom: Hemavathi
Siblings: Dan Emil Joshua (Brother)
Marital Standing Unmarried
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Christian
Instructional Qualification Audio Engineering (present)
Faculty St. John’s, Alwathirunagar
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Making a song and jamming with pals
Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Fb: https://www.fb.com/derilorus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/derilorus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/derilorus/

Notable Track Album/Unmarried Releases

  • Puthiya Kaariyam – A Tamil Gospel Track via Ebenezer Charles, Dan Emil Joshua and Deri Lorus. Which reached the level over the trade.
  • Unnadhamanavarin
  • Uyirthezhundhare
  • Deva Ennai Asirvathiyum
  • Ummai Nambuven – Impartial unmarried via Deri Lorus, Dan Emil Joshua &Caleb Stains
  • Pirandhaar Yesu – Christmas unmarried
  • Enniladanga

