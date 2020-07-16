Derren Brown to celebrate 20 years on TV with live stunt this summer

Derren Brown is celebrating 20 years on Channel 4 with a brand new stunt, set to be carried out and broadcasted live this summer.

In Derren Brown – 20 Years of Thoughts Management: Live, the illusionist will carry out his newest psychological trick live on air, earlier than revisiting a few of his “most jaw-dropping” TV moments over the previous 20 years.

The 2-hour particular will see Brown look again at a few of his most iconic clips, together with Russian Roulette Live and the time he appropriately predicted the Nationwide Lottery outcome, with viewers ready to vote for his or her favorite Derren Brown second.

All through the present, the general public shall be requested to select from a shortlist of 5 stunts – Russian Roulette, The Heist, Hero at 30,000ft, Apocalypse and Pushed to the Edge – with Brown revealing the successful second on the finish of the particular.

Brown, who launched his final present Sacrifice in 2018, is about to shock one unsuspecting viewer throughout the particular, all through which he’ll reveal the “unbelievable tales” and “meticulous logistics” behind every of his stunts.

“Twenty years! That was fast. And what a deal with to be given this night time by the broadcaster which were so very supportive and nurturing over that point,” stated Brown in a press release.

“I can’t think about 20 years with anybody else. It’s going to be a enjoyable night time.”

Phil Harris, Channel 4’s Head of Leisure added: “There are only a few folks inside the leisure business able to elevating the exhilaration stakes in fairly the best way Derren does and with him on the helm, this very particular celebration needs to be no totally different.”

The 49-year-old made his tv debut in 2000 with Channel Four sequence Derren Brown: Thoughts Management, and has since filmed six reveals and 13 specials.

Brown’s shortlist of stunts embrace Apocalypse, a 2012 two-part particular by which a random member of the general public was made to suppose that he was dwelling in a zombie wasteland, in addition to 2010’s Hero at 30,000ft, by which Brown hypnotised a person with a flying phobia into piloting a pretend aircraft.

Brown’s final stage present, Secret, ran from September 2019 till January, with the illusionist’s subsequent present, Showman, set to tour the UK and Eire from February 2021 onwards.

Derren Brown – 20 Years of Thoughts Management: Live will air on Channel Four later this summer.