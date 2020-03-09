Derry Girls season 3 could be the show’s last, actor says

Unhappy instances for Derry Girls followers, as this could be the final we see of the Channel four comedy, in response to actor Tommy Tiernan.

The Irish comic – who performs performs Erin’s hard-done-by dad Gerry in the collection – just lately made an look on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio present to talk about the way forward for the beloved comedy collection.

Throughout the dialog, through which he talked about “The Troubles” of the early 90s and the divide between Catholic and Protestant Eire, Tommy dropped a serious bombshell and attainable spoiler, as he revealed the subsequent collection could be the show’s “final.”

“That is [the] final collection, I believe. So far as I do know that is the final collection,” he mentioned.

Talking of the solid he’s labored with over the years, he continued: “I really feel fortunate to be working with such humorous folks. There are two members of the solid that I can’t take a look at as a result of I snigger. It’s sufficient to carry you out in sweats.”

He added: “Kathy Kiera Clarke who performs my sister-in-law… Kathy is certainly one of the funniest people who I’ve ever labored with and I’m simply not ready to have a look at her.”

Regardless of the information, Tommy confirmed that the crew will be again filming for the third collection in April.

He mentioned: “I imply this sincerely, as quickly as I get the scripts I’ll rifle via it, initially to see my very own scenes after which to wish to God that I don’t have an terrible lot of scenes with [Kathy], as a result of I’ll be getting the sweats the night time earlier than.

“Like how can I maintain a straight face? We discover it very troublesome… and I additionally discover it not possible to have a look at Orla who’s her daughter.”

The Jason Manford Present airs on Absolute Radio, each Sunday from 8am.