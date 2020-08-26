Derry Girls season 3 is “fairly considerably” delayed, says Channel 4

Many TV reveals at the moment are beginning to get again up into manufacturing – however sadly for followers of Derry Girls, it’s nonetheless unhealthy information.

Season three had been set to start filming in June, however for apparent causes (*we are saying, gesturing within the common route of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic*) it was postponed.

And talking at Edinburgh TV Pageant in August 2020, Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz indicated that we would nonetheless be in for a protracted wait earlier than it’s secure sufficient for the shoot to start.

Laying out how the broadcaster’s slate has been affected by the pandemic, he informed the (digital) viewers: “In comedy, I suppose our largest frustration has been that Derry Girls has been fairly considerably delayed as a result of, [out] of just about all the things we make, it’s the toughest factor to make with social distancing.

“It’s essentially the most close-up, intimate manufacturing.”

Nicola Coughlan, who performs Clare, beforehand informed Angela Scanlon on her Thanks A Million podcast: “It was mad as a result of when this all began, I feel your mind makes assumptions to make you are feeling higher, like ‘it’ll simply be a month, it’ll be effective’.”

“However filming has been placed on maintain for now which sucks, and we’re all actually excited to return and begin once more and see the scripts as a result of we truly haven’t.”

Whereas Derry Girls may need to attend a bit, a number of different reveals are again in manufacturing – and Channel 4 was in a position to announce a number of others for the primary time, in addition to a Black Takeover occasion in 2021.

Viewers can look ahead to The Circle and Taskmaster, that are again in manufacturing, whereas First Dates and Bare Attraction will quickly be filming. And the Nice British Bake Off has already completed its shoot for 2020 after unprecedented measures have been put in place to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Drama-wise, Grownup Materials is set for autumn 2020 and Russell T Davies’ Boys will air in early 2021. Different new dramas within the pipeline embody Frank of Eire (feat. Brian Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson), The Beginning of Daniel F Harris, and Girl Elements.

Katz additionally hinted on the return of Stath Lets Flats for season 3, saying: “I don’t wish to soar the gun, however it will be fairly extraordinary if a present which simply gained three BAFTAs was not going to be again on Channel 4, even when it wasn’t essentially the most fabulous comedy round.”

We’ll let you recognize when Derry Girls is again. Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.