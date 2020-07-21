Derry Girls writer reveals plans for a movie

Followers of Derry Girls could also be nonetheless ready on a third sequence, however creator Lisa McGee is making up for misplaced time by revealing plans for a movie concerning the Troubles teenagers.

Talking on Ray D’Arcy’s RTÉ Radio 1 present yesterday (through Belfast Telegraph), the Channel four sitcom’s creator mentioned that she’s starting to consider concepts for a Derry Girls movie.

“For a whereas I didn’t know if it will work however now an concept is beginning to vaguely kind in my head, so after sequence three I’ll take into consideration that a bit extra,” she mentioned. “I’d love to do it and I believe the forged would too so that may be the long-term plan.

“We should always have been capturing it now however we clearly needed to push again,” McGee added of season three. “We’re ready till it’s secure as there’s a lot of stuff to work out.”

The black comedy, which first aired in 2018, follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their mates Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and Michelle’s “wee English” cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they navigate teenage life in ’90s Northern Eire.

McGee additionally offered an replace on season three and filming through the coronavirus pandemic.

“The present is kind of sophisticated to movie in these circumstances and we wish to do it in addition to we probably can,” she mentioned. “We would like it to be sensible so we’re making an attempt to determine a lot of stuff out on the minute however I believe we’ll get there.”

The Northern Irish writer, who based mostly Derry Girls on her childhood, teased particulars concerning the upcoming sequence by saying that viewers will see the principle characters start to “develop up a little bit”.

One of many present’s stars Coughlan revealed final month that filming on Derry Girls season three was attributable to start round that point, however was delayed by COVID-19.

“Filming has been placed on maintain for now which sucks, and we’re all actually excited to return and begin once more and see the scripts as a result of we really haven’t,” she mentioned on Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast (through Metro.co.uk.)

Again in March, Tommy Tiernan, who performs Erin’s dad Gerry, mentioned season three may very well be Derry Girls’ final, nevertheless McGee shortly dispersed these rumours, telling followers: “Please don’t fear…we’re plotting!” With information of a potential movie, we now know what she meant!

