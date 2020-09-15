Des is ITV’s biggest drama launch of 2020 with 5.4 million viewers

True crime drama miniseries Des grew to become ITV’s biggest drama launch of the yr after 5.4 million viewers tuned in to observe the primary episode on Monday evening.

The three-part drama’s debut episode, starring David Tennant as not too long ago deceased prolific serial killer Dennis Nilsen, peaked with 5.9 million viewers and was watched by virtually a 3rd of all watchers – 32 per cent – throughout its slot, in response to ITV.

The sequence, which continues tonight and concludes on Wednesday 16th September, claims the highest spot because the most-watched drama launch this yr and is joined within the high 5 by ITV outfits Quiz and Van Der Valk.

Des tells the true story of how police captured Dennis Nilsen, a north London-based serial killer who murdered no less than 12 males and boys previous to his arrest in 1983, primarily based on Brian Masters‘ biography of the felony, Killing for Firm.

Tennant acts reverse Daniel Mays (Line of Responsibility), who performs real-life Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay, and Jason Watkins (W1A), who portrays Nilsen’s biographer Masters.

The likes of Ron Cook dinner (Mr Selfridge), Barry Ward (White Traces), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Jay Simpson (Foyle’s Struggle) and Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life on the Street) spherical out the Des forged.

In a current interview with RadioTimes.com, David Tennant stated he’s relieved Nilsen isn’t alive to observe the drama, explaining that the serial killer grew to become “obsessed” with the legend of ‘Des’ after his arrest.

“Each time he slipped out of public consciousness, there was virtually a way that he needed to get again into it,” he stated. “That’s why I’m relieved he’s not alive.”

“I might hate for this to exit and for him to be sitting in some cell someplace imaging we have been in any method glorifying him.”

Des airs on ITV from Monday 14th September to Wednesday 16th September. Discover out what else to observe with our TV Information.