Descendants Co-Star Sofia Carson Mournfully Recalls Learning About Cameron Boyce’s Tragic Death

It has been almost a yr since Descendants star Cameron Boyce died as a consequence of an epileptic seizure. He was solely 20-years-old on the time. The actor was discovered unresponsive in his residence and was being handled for epilepsy previous to his loss of life. The information, nevertheless, was sudden and Boyce’s loss of life devastated his household and buddies. Lately, the late actor’s Descendants co-star Sofia Carson mournfully recalled the place she was on the time when she discovered about Boyce’s tragic loss of life.
Sofia Carson, who performed Princess Evie in all three Descendants motion pictures, was heartbroken when she heard about Cameron Boyce’s loss of life final yr. Carson had been making ready for Netflix’s Really feel the Beat, a few group of misfit dancers coaching to compete, when she acquired phrase that Boyce had died. Right here’s what the actress advised ET about her emotions from that day:
I used to be in Toronto the day that we misplaced Cam, prepping to shoot this film. I will always remember that day. All of us have been simply overwhelmed and considering [how] he was simply the happiest, most stunning soul. And, that it doesn’t matter what, his soul will dwell on ceaselessly in his legacy as a result of he is liked by so many and had probably the most selfless coronary heart.
Cameron Boyce was certainly “liked by so many,” as may very well be attested to by the outpouring of affection and emotion from household, buddies, and co-stars following information of his loss of life. The Disney Channel additionally aired a stunning tribute to Boyce following the premiere of Descendants 3, one of many final initiatives he filmed earlier than his loss of life.
Sofia Carson went on to explain Cameron Boyce as somebody who gave off a sense of heat at any time when he was round and that he was basically “sunshine sporting sneakers.” As for whether or not Carson would do one other Descendants film if the chance arose, she appeared uncertain. In her phrases:
It is robust to think about the world of Descendants with out Cam for me. Something is feasible as a result of it is such a beloved franchise, nevertheless it simply would not be the identical.
That is sensible contemplating how pivotal Cameron Boyce was to the Descendants motion pictures, which adopted the kids of Disney’s best villains. Sofia Carson was proper; it “wouldn’t be the identical” in any respect.
The actor’s legacy lives on within the Cameron Boyce Basis, which was began by his household after he died. The inspiration donates to charitable causes and raises consciousness about epilepsy. What’s extra, Boyce had completed a variety of initiatives earlier than his loss of life, together with HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher and the upcoming documentary Showbiz Youngsters, which profiled a number of baby stars and their experiences rising up within the highlight.
In the meantime, Sofia Carson's Really feel the Beat is presently streaming on Netflix.
