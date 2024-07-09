Descendants: The Rise of Red Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The Disney Descendants franchise has captivated audiences for nearly a decade, following the adventures of the teenage children of classic Disney heroes and villains. The upcoming film Descendants: The Rise of Red promises to continue this enchanting story, introducing new characters and delving deeper into the magical world of Auradon. With the release date fast approaching, fans eagerly anticipate this latest installment in the beloved series.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, as she teams up with Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, to travel back in time and prevent a dangerous coup against the Kingdom of Auradon. Blending the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland with the fairytale charm of Cinderella, this spin-off promises to deliver a thrilling adventure filled with music, magic, and high-stakes drama.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Release Date:

Descendants: The Rise of Red will debut on Disney+ on July 12, 2024, followed by a Disney Channel premiere on August 9, 2024. This highly anticipated film has been developing since September 2021, when a fourth Descendants movie was first announced as part of an overall deal between Disney and former Disney Branded Television president Gary Marsh’s production company.

After being greenlit by Disney+ in May 2022 under the working title “The Pocketwatch,” the film officially received its title in March 2023. Filming began in early January 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is expected to wrap up by mid-March, with an experienced production team led by director Jennifer Phang and writers Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Storyline:

At the heart of Descendants: The Rise of Red is the dynamic between two very different teenage girls – Red, the daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. When Uma, the headmistress of Auradon Prep, invites the rebellious Red to attend the school, the Queen of Hearts sees it as an opportunity to seek revenge against the kingdom she has long held a grudge against, especially Cinderella.

As the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with the prim and proper Chloe to travel back in time using the magical White Rabbit’s pocket watch. Their mission is to undo the traumatic event that led Red’s mother down her villainous path in the hopes of preventing the impending coup and saving Auradon. Along the way, the two girls must confront their differences, forge an unlikely friendship, and harness their unique abilities to overcome the challenges they face.

The film is set to feature a blend of new original songs and classic Disney tunes, adding to the enchanting musical spirit that has defined the Descendants franchise. With time travel, familiar fairy tale characters, and high-stakes drama, Descendants: The Rise of Red promises to be a thrilling and heartwarming addition to the series.

Descendants: The Rise of Red List of Cast Members:

Kylie Cantrall as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts

Malia Baker as Chloe Charming, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming

China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of Ursula

Dara Reneé as Uliana, younger sister of Ursula and aunt of Uma

Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Red’s mother

Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget, the young Queen of Hearts

Brandy Norwood as Cinderella, Chloe’s mother

Morgan Dudley as Ella, the young Cinderella

Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Chloe’s father

Tristan Padil as teen Prince Charming

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Grace Narducci as Fay, young Fairy Godmother

Levin Valayil as Aladdin

Kabir Bery as teen Aladdin

Shazia Pascal as Jasmine

Aiza Azaar as young Jasmine

Jeremy Swift as Merlin

Leonardo Nam as Maddox, the son of the Mad Hatter

Alex Boniello as Jack of Diamonds, captain of the Queen of Hearts Red Army

Sam Morelos as Zellie, the young Rapunzel

Peder Lindell as Morgie, son of Morgana le Fay

Marissa “Mars” Kruep as young Maleficent

Joshua Colley as young Hook

Anthony Pyatt as young Hades

Julee Cerda as Evil Stepmother

Descendants: The Rise of Red Creators Team:

Descendants: The Rise of Red is directed by Jennifer Phang, who has previously worked on projects such as The Flight Attendant and Stargirl. Phang also serves as a co-executive producer of the film. The screenplay was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, known for their work on the Magic: The Gathering series.

The film is produced by Disney Channel, with Gary Marsh and Suzanne Todd serving as executive producers. Mark Hofeling, who worked on the original Descendants trilogy, is returning as the production designer, ensuring a cohesive visual style across the franchise.

Phang desires to incorporate emotional storytelling into the film’s action sequences. She draws inspiration from her past filmmaking experiences and the classic Alice in Wonderland (1951) animated film for the Wonderland-inspired setting. The production team has also emphasized using visual effects to enhance the magical locations featured in the movie.

Where to Watch Descendants: The Rise of Red?

Descendants: The Rise of Red will be exclusively available on the Disney+ streaming platform on July 12, 2024, before premiering on the Disney Channel on August 9, 2024. This marks a shift from the previous Descendants films released directly on the Disney Channel.

The decision to debut the film on Disney+ first is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to drive more subscribers to their streaming service. However, the Disney Channel premiere will ensure the movie reaches a broader audience and continues the franchise’s television legacy.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Trailer Release Date:

The first teaser trailer for Descendants: The Rise of Red was released on March 23, 2023, providing fans a tantalizing glimpse of the film’s plot and characters. The trailer introduces Red, portrayed by Kylie Cantrall, and Chloe, played by Malia Baker, as they embark on their time-traveling adventure to prevent a coup against Auradon.

The trailer showcases the dynamic between the two girls, the involvement of the Queen of Hearts, played by Rita Ora, and the return of familiar faces like Uma (China Anne McClain) and the Fairy Godmother (Melanie Paxson). Viewers can also glimpse the film’s vibrant visual style and musical numbers, which are sure to delight Descendants fans.

While an official release date for the full-length trailer has not been announced, it is expected to drop in the coming months, building anticipation for the film’s premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Final Words:

Descendants: The Rise of Red is a thrilling and enchanting addition to the Disney Descendants franchise. With the return of familiar characters and the introduction of new ones, the film offers a fresh and dynamic storyline that blends the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland with the fairytale charm of Cinderella.

The talented cast, led by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, brings the characters to life with depth and complexity. The creative team behind the scenes, including director Jennifer Phang and writers Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, works to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

As fans eagerly await the release of Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+ and Disney Channel, the anticipation continues to build. This latest installment in the Descendants saga will captivate audiences of all ages, offering a delightful blend of music, magic, and high-stakes adventure that will leave viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this enchanting Disney universe.