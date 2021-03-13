General News

‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding ceremony’ Coming To Disney Channel This Summer

March 13, 2021
2 Min Read

Disney Channel has introduced that the animated particular “Descendants: The Royal Wedding ceremony” will premiere on the community this summer season.

Primarily based on the “Descendants” franchise, the particular will convey viewers again to the USA of Auradon and have Mal and King Ben’s royal marriage ceremony. Reprising their fashionable roles are Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Canine and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

The late Cameron Boyce was one of many important forged members within the “Descendants” franchise, enjoying Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. He later reprised the character for the animated shorts “Descendants: Depraved World” and afterward within the sequels “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3.” On July 6, 2019, the 20-year previous actor handed away in his sleep after struggling a seizure at his house in North Hollywood. The absence of Carlos’ character shall be acknowledged within the storyline and Boyce’s reminiscence shall be honored within the telecast.

Gary Marsh, president and chief inventive officer of Disney branded tv, mentioned that the “Descendents” has turn into certainly one of Disney Channel’s greatest leisure franchises previously six years.

“It had the advantage of immensely proficient stars, who we now welcome again for this animated ‘Royal Wedding ceremony’ particular that may bridge the viewers to what we hope shall be a brand new chapter of compelling ‘Descendants’ tales and characters but to come back,” Marsh mentioned in an announcement.

“Descendants: The Royal Wedding ceremony” is predicated on the “Descendants” films by Sara Parriott & Josann McGibbon. Produced by Le Dice, Salvador Simó is about to direct.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.