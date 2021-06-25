Deserted delays the brand new PS5 trailer once more and generates new theories about Silent Hill and Kojima

Just lately, ethe director of Deserted posted a video for turn out it used to be an actual particular person. And by means of the best way, he flatly denied that his sport had the rest to do with Hideo Kojima or Silent Hill. By some means a solution to finish hypothesis. Then again, the learn about’s manner of appearing turns out to indicate in any other route, because it follows feeding the theories of the gamers by means of now not hanging the playing cards at the desk.

Nowadays, with out going any more, They’ve not on time the brand new trailer with PS5 gameplay they had been going to expose this afternoon. They’ve finished so with a remark during which they are saying we can have to attend till August 2021 as a way to see it. The rationale, on the other hand, could be to take extra time to offer the gamers “a forged first affect” of the undertaking.

An replace from Hasan: percent.twitter.com/vpFN81YDXL — BLUE BOX Sport Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 25, 2021

As you’ll be able to see, the remark has been printed on Twitter by means of BLUE BOX Sport Studios, and in it sounds as if Hasan Kahraman, director of the sport and major particular person in control of the corporate. Within the video, Kahraman explains that they have got encountered some unexpected occasions that save you appearing the sport at the moment.

To be extra explicit, the director states that it used to be unimaginable to release the PS5 app lately (We had been going as a way to obtain the trailer and play it on our console in actual time) as a result of they’ve run right into a trojan horse, in addition to some localization issues. However, they’ve now not given a extra explicit date for the release of the app subsequent August.

In the end, it’s fascinating to touch upon a new idea that has generated lately’s prolong. In step with more than one customers, the YouTube account AbandonedtheGame used to be a faux account, one thing that Blue Field has neither showed nor denied, even though he did say that there have been some pretend accounts (with out specifying which of them).

The reality is this channel had a video with a countdown that, supposedly, would coincide with the release of the App on PS5. And, achieving 0 lately, it has coincided with the e-newsletter of the BLUE BOX Sport Studios video introduced in prolong. Mere twist of fate? Or is it as soon as once more one thing that isn’t what it sounds as if to be? Curiously, a premise that Silent Hill (each the saga and the identify) repeatedly performs with. Oh, and it is odd to mention the least that the one YouTube account the studio refers to (by itself professional web page) is BLUE BOX Sport Studios. Utterly empty!