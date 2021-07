No longer a lot has modified so far as Deshaun Watson doesn’t wish to play for the Texans, however he did report back to the group’s coaching camp on Sunday, at the side of the opposite quarterbacks and learners. consistent with a couple of reviews.

By means of reporting to the camp, Watson avoids paying $50,000 an afternoon in fines. The avid gamers who confirmed up on Sunday reported for COVID-19 trying out and conferences forward of Wednesday’s first follow.