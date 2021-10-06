DeshKaZee: Dr. Subhash Chandra, founding father of ZEEL stated on Invesco controversy- Zee TV belongs to two.5 lakh traders, no longer Invesco

#DeshKaZee: Invesco has been stalling the deal ever for the reason that announcement of the merger of Sony Footage (SPNI) with Zee Leisure (ZEEL). Invesco remains to be adamant on changing the board of Zee Leisure. On the similar time, questions are being raised at the purpose of Invesco. Whose hand is at the back of him? Why is Invesco operating clear of this query? Is he getting assist from China? Why is China conspiring in opposition to ZEEL? Is the entirety going down on the behest of a few company space?Additionally Learn – #DeshKaZee: Dr. Subhash Chandra stated, INVESCO needs to take over ZEE wrongly

ZEEL Founder Dr. Subhash Chandra along side Zee Information Editor-in-Leader Sudhir Chaudhary have responded some of these questions. ZEEL's founder Dr. Subhash Chandra stated that this risk has already loomed huge. He stated that three-four generations of the rustic have grown up looking at Zee TV. This channel is mine. It isn't of Invesco, this can be a channel of two.5 lakh shareholders of the rustic. He stated that it has no proprietor, I'm additionally no longer the landlord, Puneet Goenka may be no longer the landlord.

ZEEL's founder Dr. Subhash Chandra stated that there's indisputably any person at the back of Invesco. He stated that Invesco needs to take over the corporate illegally. Invesco is the shareholder, no longer the landlord. Anyone is doing dishonesty in Invesco. Dr. Chandra stated that I additionally request Invesco to act like shareholders, no longer like house owners.