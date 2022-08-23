Designer dogs are a growing concern

To date, no international canine association has admitted any of these alleged “breeds”, or rather, these crosses, unfortunately increasingly popular (Getty)

The so-called design dogs arise from the crossings made intentionally by humans between two previous pure breeds to create a new one that, in theory, combines the best of the two that were its parents.

Proponents of this procedure argue that the result highlights the characteristics of each founding race and that, unlike an animal without race or the so-called mongrels common, their origin can be identified through the genealogy (records) of their founding breeds.

What this reasoning does not take into account are the laws of dispersion of genetics, so the arguments put forward by the defenders of these crossbreeds have no biological rigor at all.

That is why no international canine association has admitted to date any of these supposed “breeds”, or rather, of these crossings, unfortunately increasingly popular .

Recent studies warn about the risks of abandoning these animals by not meeting the promised expectations, for having been acquired by an impulse based on false premises (Getty)

The promoters of these alleged designer breeds express and affirm that they do not arise by simply crossing a couple of dogs of different breeds with each other having a baby.

They claim that three well-documented reproductive generations are needed for it to pass to “designer breed” status. not taking into account the concepts of genetic fixation and future transmission that have always been applied to recognize the concept of race.

The list of these alleged “designer breeds” continues to grow, and already has more than 200 representatives each of whom has been given a name.

The names are based on a relatively successful combination of the two breeds used to create them. Thus they arise from shorki tzu, product of crossing yorkshire terrier and shih tzu, passing through the goberiano, crossing a golden retriever and a siberian husky, up to the beabull, the result of crossing the beagle with the english bulldog and so on.

These so-called designer “breeds” do not have a genealogical record or pedigree, although their founding breeds do.

Nevertheless, product of marketinghave a market value well above that of the purebred specimens that originated them, arguing that they possess virtues that are difficult to verify.

The list of these supposed “designer breeds” continues to grow, and already has more than 200 representatives, each of which has been given a name (Getty)

This trend negatively influences the chances of adopting mongrel dogs and other accidental crosses, lacking a flashy or alluring name to allude to their initial breeds.

Serious warnings have been raised about the risks of this fashion, which is generally based on false advertisements without any scientific rigor, such as the one that ensures that many of them are hypoallergenic or that they are ideal for inexperienced owners or that they are more flexible to learn than their two original races.

Also, recent studies warn about the higher risks of abandonment of these animals by not meeting the promised expectations, for having been acquired by an impulse based on a false premise.

Hopefully we have a chance that this demand will stop growing, and that proper legislation and disclosure will act as prevention. , to avoid what appears to be a publicity hoax and a perverse and unfounded manipulation of the genetics of the best friend of the human being. Will it be so?

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

KEEP READING:

Lying down belly up is an extreme pleasure for dogs

Walking the dog: why it is so important for them to go out and sniff the world

Two new species of beach scorpions discovered

“Perrhijos”: is it wrong if the dog is much more than a company?