Despite Chinese cameras and sensors, Indian soldiers captured important peak at PLA

New Delhi: India has thwarted incursions by the Chinese military to change the status quo in the Pangong So area of ​​eastern Ladakh. Despite the presence of cameras and surveillance equipment deployed by the Chinese Army near the southern shore of Pangong Lake, Indian Army personnel captured it before the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Sources told news agency ANI, "The Chinese military has deployed advance cameras and surveillance equipment to monitor Indian activities, but despite this the Indian Army managed to capture the height there."

Explain that the Chinese Army has installed such equipment on almost the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC) that can monitor Indian activities. China also keeps an eye on the Indian patrols through these devices so that they can respond in an effective manner immediately. But the Indian Army has gone a step ahead by demolishing these plans of China. Sources said that cameras and surveillance equipment have been removed from this strategically high altitude area after the Indian Army captured its territory.

On Sunday and Monday night, Chinese soldiers conspired to capture it. But, the Indian army not only drove them away, but also took the whole peak in their possession. This is Thakung area close to Pangong lake. Now the Indian army is strategically in advantage. China has been claiming that this peak belongs to it. Sources said that a large number of Chinese troops were marching towards the southern coast of Pangong So which was intended to encroach on the said area but the Indian Army made a significant deployment to thwart the effort.

Let me tell you that the Indian Army has significantly increased the deployment of troops and weapons at all “strategic points” located around Pangong So in East Ladakh. Official sources said on Monday that the Indian Army did this after an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese Army (PLA) to “unilaterally” change the status quo in Pangong So area.

Sources said that the army also further strengthened the overall monitoring mechanism in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after thwarting China’s latest attempt to encroach on an area along the southern coast of Pangong Soo is.