Despite Its Delay, M. Night Shyamalan Is Still Working On His Next Movie

The movie business continues to be feeling the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as varied productions are nonetheless shut down. Whereas it’s unclear as to when issues will get transferring once more, some tasks have discovered methods to proceed regardless of the circumstances. One director who’s nonetheless working away is M. Night Shyamalan, who’s upcoming movie was not too long ago delayed by Common Photos. Nonetheless, he’s nonetheless maintaining the ball rolling.
Like many people, M. Night Shyamalan is presently in self-quarantine and training social distancing. Nevertheless, the Glass director not too long ago revealed through social media that he’s begun casting for his new film. It seems Shyamalan was nonetheless capable of transfer forward with the method with the assistance of audition tapes:
This isn’t the one method that M. Night Shyamalan has been engaged on the movie, both. He’s additionally storyboarding it, which he confirmed in one other latest social media submit. The 2 photographs that he drew had been solely his first however, from the sound of it, he appears set to proceed whereas in self-quarantine.
It’s good to see that Shyamalan has nonetheless managed to make some type of progress whereas staying at house. One can think about that it have to be considerably irritating for him not to have the ability to function in his typical method. Still, you may’t argue with the way in which he’s tailored.
As talked about, Shyamalan isn’t the one filmmaker who’s made progress on a challenge whereas in self-quarantine. Kevin Smith not too long ago introduced that every one of his free time has given him the possibility to complete the screenplays for the long-awaited Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3.
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi can be utilizing the time to maintain writing and refine his concepts in order that he can give you the very best script. He additionally likes the truth that issues don’t really feel rushed.
Matt Reeves, the director and co-writer of The Batman, can be utilizing the time to be inventive in addition to reflective. He sees this free time as a “inventive reward” that enables him to sit down on his story. But with the passing of a crew member because of COVID-19, he’s additionally taken the time to course of the loss and commemorate his colleague’s reminiscence.
The age-old saying, “when life fingers you lemons, make lemonade” could appear fairly dated, however it completely encapsulates what M. Night Shyamalan and his fellow administrators are doing. If there’s something that Shyamalan has significantly proven, it’s that he’s a tenacious inventive pressure who will do what he can for his artwork. And as Hollywood and the world proceed to grapple with this actuality, we’d do higher to take a web page out of his guide and work with what we’ve acquired.
As of proper now, M. Night Shyamalan’s subsequent movie is untitled and has not but been given a brand new launch date.
