Despite Julián Álvarez’s goal, Manchester City lost to Liverpool in the definition of the Community Shield

After a few months, the ball is officially rolling again in England with a promising confrontation that has two great contenders face to face to keep everything this season. Manchester Citydefending champion of the Premier League, is measured before Liverpoolwinner of the FA Cup, in the final of the traditional Community Shield.

Both teams came out to play with great intensity and at a very high pace on the pitch of the King Power Stadium of Leicester, where Mohamed Salah embarrassed João Cancelo by right in the first minutes. City showed a little more difficulty at the beginning to reach the rival area but created danger with some stopped balls. Likewise, they were the Reds those who attacked with greater lucidity.

And in one of those advances, Salah he centered the ball back and connected with Trent-Alexander Arnoldwho ended up scoring the first goal of the game with a center with an arc destination that ended in the bottom of the goal protected by Ederson after a slight detour in Nathan Ake. the cast of Klopp found the advantage after 20 minutes of play, forcing the Citizens to react

those of Guardiola They pressed the accelerator and began to seek equality with a collective push but without being able to connect with Erling Haalandwho seemed to be out of step with Mahrez, Walker, Bernardo, and Grealish, those in charge of managing the dynamics of the team and supplying them with possibilities to score. They tried without much success until the end of the first half.

Already in the complement, seeing that his team still could not find the ways to achieve a tie in the first minutes, the Catalan DT changed to the two extremes: Phil Foden y Julian Alvarez entered by Riyhad Mahrez y Jack Grealish. The ex River Plate He positioned himself more on the right, although he constantly stepped on the central lanes to give his team an option between the lines.

Although in the Liverpool the Uruguayan also entered Darwin Núñez and quickly had two heads up with Ederson in which he could not define comfortable, the Argentine striker would be decisive: The spider led an attack in which he pivoted to Haaland and then ended up scoring the equalizing goal in a play that had to be reviewed by the WAS. After the checkup, Julian Alvarez received directions from Guardiola and was able to celebrate his first goal in European football belatedly.

That was not the only play reviewed by the WAS that was going to be decisive. In City’s best moment, Liverpool found a penalty in their favor after a header from Darwin Núñez who hit the hand of Ruben Diaz. The referee saw the images on the monitor and then went Mohamed Salah who beat Ederson from the penalty spot to return the advantage to his team and sign the 2-1 in the minute 82.

Article in development…

PREVIA

This edition of the English Super Cup will not take place at Wembley, as has been the case for several years, since this Sunday it will host the final of the Women’s Euro Cup. Given this scenario, the definition was moved to the King Power Stadium, the home of Leicester City, the last winner of this title. The referee will be Craig Pawson.

Los citizens they had an important participation in this transfer market with the hiring of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, one of the figures most desired by the main clubs in Europe. The Citizens also achieved the landings of Kalvin Phillips and the Argentine Julián Álvarez, who already aroused the praise of Pep Guardiola in the first practices. “The first thing I can say is that we have not made a mistake, that is the greatest thing. We had said that he was a fantastic boy, something that we have verified, he is an absolutely team player, where you can see by the effort what he gives and then the boy has one thing that is that he has a goal, when it falls close to the area he has between eyebrow and eyebrow the goal. I think he has been an extraordinary signing, that he is going to be here for many years, he is going to stay and he is going to help us a lot because he can play very focused, he can play a little more laterally, in extreme positions towards the inside”, he stated. the Spanish.

On the other hand, they had to get rid of some of their figures so as not to break the Financial Fair Play, such as Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).

Los Redsfor its part, they were very close to closing a perfect season, as they won the FA Cup and the League Cup and were runners-up in the local tournament and the Champions League (they succumbed in the final against Real Madrid).

“It is a very important game, but the truth is that we are also preparing for the season, it is something that cannot be forgotten”, warned the German coach, who fully trusts the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, Liverpool’s great bet to improve their offense (They paid about 100 million euros to Benfica). The other new faces are Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay. It is worth noting that they also sold Senegalese winger Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.

Formations:

Liverpool: Adrian, Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Firmino. DT: Jürgen Klopp.

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Aké, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish. DT: Pep Guardiola.

Estadio: King Power Stadium (Leicester)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Hour: 13

Television: ESPN

KEEP READING:

Pep Guardiola left a shocking praise for Julián Álvarez and sent a message to Marcelo Gallardo

Pep Guardiola’s emotional technical talk that went viral on social networks: “I hate when they don’t want the ball”

Manchester United’s blunt decision with Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumors about his departure