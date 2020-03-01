Despite Leaving The Show, Hawaii Five-0’s Daniel Day Kim Is Sad About CBS Cancellation

Depart a Remark
A few seasons in the past, longtime Hawaii 5-0 actors Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park left the CBS drama and it wasn’t on the very best of phrases. Kim and the community would later recount that wage disputes with the community stored him from returning to the collection. Nevertheless, now that CBS has cancelled the drama, Daniel Dae Kim has spoken out about its legacy and lasting affect.
Shortly after Hawaii 5-0 was cancelled this week, Daniel Dae Kim took to Twitter to share his emotions in regards to the collection ending somewhat abruptly, mentioning he’s “unhappy” to listen to the long-time procedural will probably be calling it quits.
Although Daniel Dae Kim reportedly left the present after eager to be paid nearer to what lead Scott Caan made, the actor has at all times been good about and “grateful” for the expertise, even after leaving. He beforehand thanked CBS after his exit and didn’t appear to have any lingering anger, so it’s not an enormous shock he has type phrases for the present right here.
To be frank, the cancellation of Hawaii 5-0 got here a bit out of left discipline. The collection has been on the air for 10 seasons and was a mainstay on the community. It was nonetheless doing decently in its Friday night time timeslot and was an excellent pairing with Blue Bloods.
In actual fact, even collection creator Peter Lenkov had beforehand been talking out about hoping the present would run for a couple of extra seasons, making the choice much more stunning. Much more stunning is the very fact the collection received’t even be getting a last shortened season to wrap issues up.
Whereas final minute cancellations nonetheless occur to exhibits which can be early of their runs a good quantity, in more moderen TV seasons, networks have given followers a bit of extra closure by asserting cancellations nicely prematurely. This, I suppose, type of occurred with Hawaii 5-0, as we do know the collection will probably be ending a couple of weeks earlier than its April finale.
Nevertheless, it’s not as if CBS in the end opted to offer the collection and its artistic workforce a bit of extra time to finish on a excessive word, prefer it has accomplished with exhibits like The Massive Bang Concept ending (though in the end that was Jim Parson’s alternative and this appears to be the community’s). So, sadly, regardless of the writers and workforce already had within the pipeline is how the present goes to say sayanara on the community.
There have been loads of TV cancellations which have already occurred this TV season and there will probably be prone to be extra down the road. However if you’re a fan of Hawaii 5-0 particularly, at the least you’ll be able to relaxation simple realizing the people who find themselves concerned with and love the present are simply as unhappy about it ending as you in all probability are.
Hawaii 5-0 airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The collection finale will air Friday, April three with a particular 2-hour episode that can air from 8-10 p.m. ET. For extra on what’s heading to tv, preserve tabs on our full schedule.
