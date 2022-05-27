Despite limited stock, PS5 is an “unprecedented” success in China: these are its main markets

Spain loses steam against the PS4 generation among the countries with the highest demand for the Japanese console.

It’s not news: there is a significant PS5 stock deficit that has prevented the Japanese console from meeting its initial distribution expectations for this last fiscal year of the manufacturer. However, these drawbacks have not been great enough to deprive PlayStation of an unprecedented sales success in China, where the new console almost triples the numbers of PS4 in the same time.

This has been shared by the multinational during its most recent meeting with investors, where it provides a list of the most important markets currently for PS5, which makes clear the importance of China for PlayStation accounts.

Saudi Arabia also appears among the main PS5 marketsIf in the PS4 generation, the Asian giant was “only” the eleventh consumer country of its consoles, so far this has become the sixth most relevant market, stalking france and leaving behind countries like Canada, Australia, Italy and Spain. Spain, although it remains in the top-10, has dropped to three positions in this cycle of consoles.

The hardware manufacturer’s report also advances the saudi arabia push, in eleventh position, which makes clear the growth of the video game sector in the Middle East. In fact, from Riyadh they have been protagonists in recent months with the purchase of shares in companies such as Capcom and Nintendo.

It will be necessary to study at the end of the generation if markets such as China and Saudi Arabia remain so high or their position at the top is derived from the lack of stock. In China, we remember, local government restrictions on the industry are in the news every few months, putting harsh limits on hours for minors.

