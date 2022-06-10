Despite not giving points for the ranking, Wimbledon announced that it will award historical prizes

Wimbledon will start on June 27 (Reuters)

The 2022 edition of Wimbledon will be unprecedented. Due to a decision of the ATP and the WTA, the tournament will not distribute points to the tennis players, therefore what happens there will not have an influence on the world ranking. After this measure, taken as punishment for the British Grand Slam for prohibiting Russian and Belarusian tennis players from participating in the tournament, the organizers of the English tournament responded with a historic announcement.

The authorities of the Wimbledon tournament, which begins on June 27, reported this Thursday that the winners of the men’s and women’s draw will each receive 2 million pounds ($2.45 million), an amount never delivered before. The tournament’s total prize pool will reach 40.35 million pounds (USD 51 million), which means an increase of more than 11% compared to last year, an edition that took place with capacity limitations within the framework of the measures against covid-19. If the comparison is made over 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, the increase is 5.4%.

After removal of stitches ATP y WTA, decided after the decision of the Wimbledon organizers to exclude Russian and Belarusian players due to the invasion of Ukraine, some observers thought that this would reduce the amount of the prizes. But this will not be the case and, on the contrary, the checks will have larger values.

Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world, will not be able to play Wimbledon because he is Russian (Reuters)

The finalist and the finalist will receive USD 1.25 million and a loss in the first round will grant the consolation of USD 62,700 to the loser. “From the first round of qualifying for the title, this year’s squad aims to reflect the importance that players attach to this tournament,” said Ian Hewitt, president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), organizer of Wimbledon. .

The main draw matches will begin on June 27, with Novak Djokovic the current champion in the men’s category and the now-retired Ashley Barty in the women’s category. Among the main absentees due to the ban will be the Russian Daniil Medvedevcurrent US Open champion and number two in the world and the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka She is ranked No. 6 and was a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year.

