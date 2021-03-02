Despite Pandemic’s Setbacks, Polish Filmmakers Forge Ahead

The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t have arrived at a worse time for Leszek Bodzak, the producer behind Jan Komasa’s Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi.” With simply 5 days to spare earlier than principal images was set to start on “Go away No Traces,” the most recent function from acclaimed director Jan P. Matuszyński (“The Final Household”), Bodzak was pressured to postpone the shoot.

But within the 4 months of hand-wringing earlier than cameras lastly started to roll final July, Bodzak’s French co-producer, Les Contes Modernes, was in a position to safe further financing from Arte and regional French funds, giving the movie’s price range a much-needed increase. “That was one thing unexpectedly good from the pandemic,” says Bodzak, whose Aurum Movie can also be prepping Komasa’s subsequent venture, “Shine of the Solar.”

That unusual accident is probably emblematic of those unsure occasions for the Polish trade, during which producers decided to soldier by means of the pandemic are in search of any indicators of a silver lining. Although cinema closures and manufacturing shutdowns have battered the booming biz, a raft of high-profile titles are however slated to hit the market this yr, at the same time as questions loom over how, when, and the place these movies will in the end be launched. “Our world goes upside-down,” says Oscar-winning producer Ewa Puszczyńska (“Ida”).

Puszczyńska is wrapping post-production on “Fools,” the long-awaited function from arthouse darling Tomasz Wasilewski (“United States of Love”), which has been hit by quite a few delays introduced on by the pandemic. “As a result of lockdowns, and the impossibility of touring, and sitting subsequent to the opposite creators to work collectively…it took us a lot, for much longer to get to closure,” she says, citing the problem of working remotely with post-production companions in Romania and Germany.

A pressure of pragmatism however reigns all through the Polish trade. After wrapping manufacturing through the pandemic, debut director Aleksandra Terpinska’s city musical set in modern-day Warsaw, “Different Folks” (pictured), is at present in publish. Pic is produced by Klaudia Śmieja (“Mr. Jones”) and Beata Rzezniczek for Madants, with New Europe Movies Gross sales dealing with gross sales throughout EFM. One other buzz title to wrap manufacturing through the pandemic is “Lipstick on the Glass,” the English-language debut of acclaimed Polish director Kuba Czekaj (“Child Bump”).

“It was fairly laborious for us,” says producer Pawel Kosun, of Centrala Movie, citing the logistical challenges of working with a world solid at a time when world journey has been curtailed. Within the case of American actor Bobbi Salvör Menuez (“Euphoria”), who was meant to journey to Poland for one taking pictures day, they stayed on for an extra 4 weeks—one thing Kosun noticed as a mandatory precaution. “We didn’t understand how the state of affairs would develop,” he says. “There was lots of uncertainty—through the taking pictures, after the taking pictures.”

The Polish authorities has been instrumental in retaining the trade afloat. After earmarking some €1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) for COVID-19 aid for the cultural sector in 2020—together with a grant scheme for filmmakers affected by the pandemic—the state is offering almost €27 million ($33 million) in further assist for movie and tv initiatives in 2021, on high of its traditional funding mechanisms by means of the Polish Movie Institute.

It’s a welcome injection of money, but challenges stay. With cinemas shuttered or working at restricted capability for a lot of the previous yr, the variety of motion pictures ready for theatrical launch is rising. “The largest concern for producers is any mid-term chance to launch their already made titles,” says producer Piotr Kobus, of Mañana, who’s in post-production on “Stroll With Angels,” Tomasz Wysokiński’s South Africa-lensed portrait of the damaging penalties of institutional racism. “The backlog is such that we are going to have high-profile movies everywhere in the repertoire at the very least till summer time 2022. I’m speaking cannibalism.”

This, in flip, could have a knock-on impact throughout the trade. “It’s more durable to speak about personal financing, as a result of it’s more durable to provide some prognosis about field workplace outcomes,” says Bodzak. “So long as cinemas are closed, and even open [with limited capacity], it’s very laborious to persuade personal buyers to finance a movie in the mean time.”

Producers are however attempting to take advantage of these tough and unsure occasions. After suspending manufacturing final yr on “The Zone of Curiosity,” Jonathan Glazer’s Poland-set Holocaust drama, Puszczyńska is now prepping for a late summer time shoot. The logistical challenges are mounting. The producers needed to arrange a particular division to ascertain COVID protocols that meet not solely Polish requirements, however these of co-production companions Film4 within the U.Ok., and A24 within the U.S. A separate division is tasked with dealing with the post-Brexit hassles of buying visas for U.Ok. solid and crew—not least of all of the British director, Glazer.

“It turned impulsively extra complicated and tougher. However that is what it’s,” Puszczyńska says. “If we need to produce movies…that is the best way to go.”