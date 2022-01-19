Despite physical discomfort, Diego Schwartzman debuted with a victory at the Australian Open: “I can’t move”

Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman, number 13 in the ATP ranking and one of the tournament’s top seeds, met the forecasts by winning in two hours and thirty-four minutes per 6-3, 6-4 and 7-5 against Serbian Filip Krajinovic, number 36 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth final of the Australian Open. However, towards the end of the match, the little he set off the alarms as a result of physical discomfort.

During the match, the albiceleste managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, while the Serbian managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times. With this victory, El Peque will face in the next round against the local Christopher O’Connell, number 175 on the planet, who has just left Frenchman Hugo Gastón on the road 7-6, 6-0, 4-6 and 6 -one.

One of the focuses of attention will be on the recovery of Schwartzman, who had to receive the assistance of the physiotherapist due to problems in his right thigh in the final stretch of a clash that lengthened after losing his service with 5-3 to his please in the third sleeve. “I can not move”, he wielded the stands, where his coach Alejandro Fabbri, the physical trainer Martiniano Orazi, and Eugenia De Martino, his partner, watched closely.

Diego Schwartzman will face Christopher O’Connell in the next round (Photo by MICHAEL ERREY / AFP)

“Physically I finished well. I had cramps, but I think it was nerves. It is not something that has anything to do with the preparation of the match or with hydration, which are two things I do well. I don’t know why it happened. I had a couple of jerks, until those cramps got bigger and hurt me a lot to close the game faster. Luckily, between his mistakes and some of my successes, I was able to finish it in three sets. If it was extended, it was going to end up complicating me. It’s not the first time it’s happened, but it doesn’t change much, I have almost 48 hours to rest until the next game”, he said, trying to calm his fans.

With this victory, the little He reached Guillermo Vilas in the top on fast courts (Open Era) among Argentines, with 107. Only Juan Ignacio Chela (121), David Nalbandian (187) and Juan Martín del Potro (311) remain above him.

He was also encouraged to give his favorites in the contest: “Medvedecv and Zverev are the two big favorites, but Rafa is also there. He still hasn’t lost in Melbourne this year. In the locker room we share, and he has the same desire, he is more engaged than ever, that commands a lot of respect. That is the plus that he always gets. For me, it is a favorite because of what I see on a day-to-day basis.”

This triumph was the first for the albiceleste delegation in Australia, after the setbacks on the opening day of Federico Coria, Federico Delbonis, Facundo Bagnis and Tomás Martín Etchevarry. Then the defeats of Juan Manuel Cerundolo against the Czech Tomás Machác by 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2 and that of Marco Trungelliti by 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3- 6 and 6-2 against the American Frances Tiafoe.

Sebastián Báez, for his part, made history by winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 against the Spanish Albert Ramos-Viñolas and thus achieving his first victory in a Grand Slam. In the next round he will face the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas, who defeated the Swedish Mikael Ymer 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3.

THE HIGHLIGHTED RESULTS OF THE DAY:

Andy Murra 3-2 (6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 y 6-4) and Nikoloz Basilashvili

Jannik Sinner 3-0 (6-4, 7-5 and 6-1 against Joao Sousa

Daniil Medvedev 3-0 (6-1, 6-4 y 7-6) ante Henri Laaksonen

Frances Tiafoe 3-2 (3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-2) against Marco Trungelliti

Nick Kyrgios 3-0 (6-4, 6-4 and 6-3) against Liam Broady

