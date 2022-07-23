Despite reaching the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and fighting for the Brasileirao, Antonio Mohamed was fired from Atlético Mineiro

Antonio Mohamed was fired from Atlético Mineiro (REUTERS / Sergio Moraes)

Despite being one of the main contenders for the title in the Copa Libertadores and in the Brasileirao, the leadership of Atlético Mineiro made an important decision by dismissing the Argentine Antonio Mohamed from his position as coach after taking office in January of this year.

“Galo informs that Antonio Mohamed is no longer the coach of the club. The Turco and his assistants were fired this morning by president Sérgio Coelho and director of football Rodrigo Caetano. The second permanent coach Lucas Gonçalves will command the team this Sunday”, the Belo Horizonte institution warned on its Twitter account. And then, he added: “Galo also thanks the technical assistants Gustavo Lema and Julio Hezze and the physical trainer Claudio Kenny for the professionalism they showed during their time at Atlético, and wishes them success in the sequence of their careers”.

The former Huracán, Veracruz, Colón, Independiente, Tijuana, América, Monterrey and Celta de Vigo strategist, among others, He was left in the center of the scene due to the irregular football level of his team and the elimination in the round of 16 of the Brazilian Cup at the hands of Flamengo 2-0 (in the first leg they had won 2-1).

The 52-year-old Argentine took the reins of Atlético Mineiro after an excellent leadership by Cuca, who managed to keep the Belo Horizonte team with Brasileirao (they won the league for the first time in half a century), the Copa do Brazil and the Minas Gerais state tournament (Campeonato Mineiro).

The Enter, however, is among the eight best in the continent by leaving Ecuador’s Emelec on the road. In the local championship, on the other hand, he is one of the escorts of Palmeiras along with Corinthians with 32 points, four less than the two-time champion of America. They gave themselves some ground after equaling 1 to 1 as a visitor against Cuiabá, a team that appears two units away from falling through the relegation zone.

The numbers show a more than positive progress under the leadership of Mohamed, since since his arrival he has had 27 wins, 13 draws and only five losses in 45 presentations. He also won the Brazilian Super Cup against Flamengo in February and in April he won the Mineiro Championship.

In this way, this Sunday, against the complicated Corinthians, the coach will be Lucas Gonçalves, assistant to the club’s permanent technical commission. Within the Mineiro squad, the presences of the Brazilian Hulk, the Chilean Eduardo Vargas, the Paraguayan Júnior Alonso and the Argentines Matías Zaracho, Cristian Pavón and Nacho Fernández stand out.

The Enter, which brought Pavón (free from Boca), central midfielder Otávio (free from Bordeaux) and Pedrinho (on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk) during this transfer window, will open its series against Palmeiras on August 3 at home. The return, however, will be on August 10 at the Allianz Parque.

