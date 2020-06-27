Despite Reopening, Universal Studios Orlando Has Officially Had To Layoff Staff

The worldwide pandemic has been a worst case state of affairs for numerous industries, the theme park trade one of many largest amongst them. With the parks utterly closed that meant that no cash was coming in in any respect. Clearly, parks have been going to do what they might to reopen as quickly because it was attainable and that has already begun in some locations, the most important of which is Universal Orlando Resort which reopened at first of June. Nonetheless, whereas it might sound that getting open in any respect can be a step in the suitable path, the resort has now introduced a spherical of layoffs.