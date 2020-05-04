Despite Rumors, Jay Cutler Doesn’t Seem To Be Hanging With Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Pal

Go away a Remark
As Very Cavallari stars Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce proceedings proceed, an increasing number of is coming to mild in regards to the pair’s troubled marriage. In the meantime followers are maintaining a tally of social media and looking for further particulars in regards to the cut up that will not have reached the general public simply but. For instance, many thought Cavallari’s ex-best buddy Kelly Henderson had a hand within the current drama, although it appears this is probably not the case.
It began when Henderson posted a seemingly harmless photograph on social media through which she’s having fun with a drink with a person. The person’s face wasn’t proven, however Very Cavallari viewers seen a beaded bracelet that resembled a method Jay Cutler has worn on his arm prior to now. With this, hypothesis started to bubble up within the photograph’s feedback on whether or not or not Kelly Henderson was hanging with Cutler whereas she remained silent:
It needs to be famous that Kelly Henderson has a boyfriend, and which may be the person on this photograph. Moreover, Jay Cutler could put on beaded bracelets, however it’s not like he is the one man on the face of the Earth allowed to put on one. It may simply be that these two dudes simply rock the identical fashion, although even taking part in satan’s advocate, I’ve to confess it is under no circumstances a standard trend pattern.
Within the wake of those allegations and rumors, a supply has instructed E! Information that the person in Kelly Henderson’s photograph isn’t Jay Cutler. Moreover, the supply implied that Henderson’s silence on the publish and probably the usage of the bracelet was a method of drawing consideration to herself because the divorce drama rages on:
That is 100 % not Jay. That is Kelly in search of consideration. That is all that is. It is very unhappy that she felt the necessity to do that for some followers. Jay isn’t concerned with Kelly. Even when he have been, he would by no means danger his place within the divorce by doing one thing as public as this.
The final a part of that sentence tracks logically, because it would not be the wisest transfer to flex in your ex whereas within the midst of a custody battle. Furthermore, This isn’t the primary time Kelly Henderson has been accused of stirring up drama within the Very Cavallari family, which fuels the hypothesis this publish could have been posted to deliberately mislead.
In Very Cavallari Season 2, there have been allegations claiming that Kelly Henderson had an affair with Jay Cutler, which led to her falling out with Kristin Cavallari. Cavallari, Cutler, and Henderson denied the claims, although Cavallari accused Henderson of dragging out the drama through cryptic social media posts as a substitute of outright denying it from the beginning. There’s an argument to be made that Henderson is doing the identical factor now and is attempting to make use of the divorce of Cavallari and Cutler to spice up her personal on-line presence within the meantime.
As of proper now, it is nonetheless up within the air whether or not or not Very Cavallari will return to E! for Season 4. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest information occurring in tv and flicks in 2020 and past.
