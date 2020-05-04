Despite Rumors, Jay Cutler Doesn’t Seem To Be Hanging With Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Pal

In Very Cavallari Season 2, there have been allegations claiming that Kelly Henderson had an affair with Jay Cutler, which led to her falling out with Kristin Cavallari. Cavallari, Cutler, and Henderson denied the claims, although Cavallari accused Henderson of dragging out the drama through cryptic social media posts as a substitute of outright denying it from the beginning. There’s an argument to be made that Henderson is doing the identical factor now and is attempting to make use of the divorce of Cavallari and Cutler to spice up her personal on-line presence within the meantime.