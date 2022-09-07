Despite the change of government, the United Kingdom will maintain its support for Ukraine to stop Russia’s destructive efforts

The new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, told Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky on Tuesday that the United Kingdom will maintain its “support for freedom and democracy” in her country, which she plans to visit soon.

In her first conversation with a foreign president after taking office, the British head of government stressed that Ukraine “You can rely on the help of the United Kingdom in the long term,” Downing Street, his official residence, said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed “the need to strengthen global security and the necessary measures to cut the funds that are fueling Putin’s war machine,” added an official spokeswoman for Truss.

The new British prime minister condemned Zelensky Putin’s “attempts to weaponize energy” and stated that “Russia’s blackmail cannot prevent the West from achieving Putin’s failure.”

He also highlighted “the importance of ensuring that the United Kingdom and its allies continue to build their energy independence.”

Truss, what a Foreign Minister in the Government of Boris Johnson has been responsible for part of the British strategy regarding the Russian invasion, highlighted the value of the Ukrainians who “struggle for the sovereignty and self-determination” of their country.

The prime minister explained that she is “delighted to accept the invitation” to visit Ukraine that was extended to her Zelensky and assured that he plans to travel to the country “soon”.

Zelensky said he was “looking forward” to cooperating with Truss, whose country is one of kyiv’s main supporters in Europe. He also said that he had “always” been “on the right side of European politics.”

“I believe that together, we can do much more to protect our peoples and put a stop to all the destructive efforts of Russia”, declared Zelensky during his evening speech, broadcast on social networks.

“The main thing is to preserve our unity, which will happen,” he added.

Truss replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister, who enjoyed good relations with Ukraine due to his strong support for the country against Russia.

Johnson he traveled to Ukraine three times since the beginning of the Russian invasion. His last trip to Kiev It was on August 24, Independence Day, that Zelensky presented him with the “Order of Freedom”, the highest Ukrainian decoration that can be awarded to a foreigner.

Since the start of the war, the UK has provided significant military support to Ukraine.

(With information from EFE)

