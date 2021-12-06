Despite the draw against Arsenal, Boca Juniors qualified for the Libertadores: this is how tickets to the Cups are defined

Qualification for international cups is hotter than ever

Boca had an unbeatable chance on Saturday to seal his ticket for the Copa Libertadores 2022 but failed to defeat Arsenal and had to wait for other results to get it on this day. Although he could achieve his objective by beating Talleres de Córdoba (this Wednesday in Santiago del Estero) the final of the Argentine Cup, the other alternative route was through the Annual Table, which today has him as the last classified and one point of Students who achieved a great comeback and tied the classic against Gymnastics. However, the Battaglia team achieved their ticket thanks to the tie of Independent, that you will no longer be able to reach it.

The Garnet, another who had chances, tied 2-2 with Rosario Central and was left out of this bid for the Libertadores. They had to get six out of six at stake and wait for a favorable result from the Xeneize at the end of the year. Then the one who dreamed was the Red, who tied with San Lorenzo in Avellaneda and he no longer has a mathematical chance of reaching the Libertadores qualification zone and will have to settle for the South American. Meanwhile, Estudiantes now has one more point than Boca and depends on himself to enter directly, since Boca Juniors for being in the last position would dispute the preliminary round of the international competition. On the last date, Pincha will receive Aldosivi, while Xeneize will do the same with Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero.

It is worth mentioning that the Libertadores 2022 were already classified Colon of Santa Fe (champion of the last League Cup), River Plate (champion of the Professional League), Vélez and Córdoba Workshops (by score in the Annual Table). Today Estudiantes and Boca Juniors joined and it remains to define who will do it directly to the group stage (for now the Pincha) and who in the preliminary phase. The other classified will come out of the champion of the Argentine Cup between Xeneize and T. If the Cordobans raise it on Wednesday, they will release a quota that will go to Estudiantes de La Plata or Boca.

ANNUAL TABLE

1- River 77 (classified)

2- Vélez 70 (classified)

3- Workshops 66 (classified)

4- Colon 64 (classified)

5- Students 61 (+19) (classified)

6- Boca 60 (+19)

7- Lanús 56 (classified)

8- Independent 55 (+8) (classified)

9- Defense and Justice 53

10- Racing 50

11- Rosario Central 50

12- Union 50

13- Gymnastics (LP) 50

14- Argentinos Juniors 48

15- Hurricane 48

* Liberators posts

* South American posts

THE RESULTS OF DATE 24 OF THE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

Central Córdoba 2-0 Union

Colón 3-0 Atlético Tucumán

· Vélez 0-0 Board of Trustees

Arsenal 1-1 Boca Juniors

Sarmiento 1-2 Workshops

Godoy Cruz 2-2 Platense

Lanús 2-2 Rosario Central

Hurricane 1-0 Racing

Gymnastics 4-3 Students

Independent 1-1 San Lorenzo

21:30 River-Defense and Justice (Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports)

MONDAY 12/6:

19:15 Aldosivi-Argentinos Juniors (TNT Sports)

21:30 Newell’s-Banfield (Public TV and ESPN)

