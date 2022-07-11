Despite the fifth wave of COVID, they caught a vendor recycling used glasses at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla

Fans of the Puebla club denounced health irregularities in the sale of beer at the stadium for recycling used glasses (Video Twitter/@pepehanan)

During the club game Puebla contra Santos Lagunafrom Matchday 2 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, different fans denounced an event that bothered them and unworthy for lack of personal hygiene that sells drinks inside Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

Through social networks they viralized a video that captured the exact moment in which a beer vendor kept and cleaned glasses that supposedly had already been used during the soccer game.

In the recording that lasts less than a minute, it was possible to see how the worker of the sports complex he cleaned each of the glasses with his apron that were already out of the packaging.

Hobby denounced a vendor for reusing used glasses at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla (Photo: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX//@pepehanan)

Also in the images it was observed how the seller took out of a box a series of glasses and one by one I cleaned themfinally store them as new packaging. The recording that circulated on Twitter generated outrage among Mexican soccer fans.

They demanded that the health authorities of the state of Puebla investigate the staff of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium since, given the rise in COVID-19 infectionsThey considered that it was an irresponsible action since it compromised the health of all those attending the match.

The user who published the video assured that the staff that sold the drinks was in charge of gathering all the glasses already used in order to save them for the next game. It was at the end of the game when this action happened that caused controversy among the fans of The fringe.

Fans asked the SSa to investigate the Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Photo: Instagram/@clubpuebla)

“Good morning, Don Pepe, see, don’t stain they recycle used cups for the next game nor because they sell beers for 100 pesos A call to the health authorities. The #COVID19 at its point and you are doing these dirty things ”, wrote the account @pepehanan.

Due to the fact that the country has presented an increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, the public of the team of Nicholas Larcamon demanded that action be taken against the First Division club, even asking that the League MX and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) undertake actions to eradicate and sanction the irregularity that was captured in the video.

It should be noted that the match took place on Friday, July 8, the date on which the Health Secretary (SSa) reported a new record of infections registered in one daythat day the Daily Technical Report recorded 32 thousand 569 new infections y 46 deaths by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The fans asked that the staff of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium be sanctioned (Photo: REUTERS / Imelda Medina)

In this regard, the health authorities have asked the population not to lower their guard in the face of the increase in infections and continue with preventive measuressuch as the use of face masks, hand washing and constant disinfection.

So far, the sweet potato group has not issued any statement in this regard. Similarly, Liga MX has also not shown any position before the events that bothered the fans.

Before the 2022 Opening began, the Liga BBVA MX shared a statement in which it specified that will continue with the Prevention Health Protocol to detect cases of COVID-19 in the players, coaching staff and staff in all categories of the competition.

Liga MX will continue with the COVID-19 infection detection protocol (Photo: EFE/ Hilda Ríos)



Until last July 7 they carried out 3,947 COVID-19 tests. The results of these tests indicated 44 positive cases in the three leaguesdistributed as follows: Liga MX six cases, Liga Expansión MX 17 infections, Liga MX Femenil 21 cases.

While in the inferior categories of Mexican soccer, a total of 27 contagions among the four categories of Basic Forces: Sub-20, Sub-18, Sub-16 and Sub-14.

