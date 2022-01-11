Despite the judicial victory, Novak Djokovic could be deported from Australia

Supporters of tennis player Novak Djokovic, during a rally yesterday in Belgrade, Serbia (efe)

Several local Serbian media published that tennis player Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia despite the judicial decision that was taken this Monday, in which it was decided to annul the suspension of his visa by the Australian Government, citing as a source to the player’s father and brother.

“The latest information is that they want to stop him,” he acknowledged. Djordje Djokovic, brother of the world number one tennis player, to the station TV First. Along the same lines, the Serbian sports journalist SportClub He posted Djordje’s words on his Twitter account.

“What we can do is spread the word on social media that they want to capture and imprison Novak again. We are consulting what the next steps are. Now, Djokovic is meeting with the lawyers who represented him in the trial considering more options ”.

The newspaper Telegraph, for his part, assured that Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, has stated that the Australian Government has decided to deport Djokovic.

Djokovic’s father accuses Australia of wanting to humiliate his son (efe)

An australian court ordered the release of Djokovic on Monday, who had been held since last Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court ordered the Australian Government to implement the release, hand over his passport and personal effects and pay the legal costs.

This decision would allow, in principle, Djokovic to participate in the Australian Open, which in the event of victory would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand Slam, thus surpassing the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal .

Djokovic arrived in Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year (Reuters)

The Australian Government agreed today to reverse its decision to cancel the visa, although lawyer Christopher Tran noted that the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, had considered the possibility of using his special powers to deport Djokovic.

“Following today’s determination of the Federal Circuit and Family Court on a procedural basis, it is within the discretion of the Minister of Immigration Hawke to consider cancel Mr. Djokovic’s visa under his personal power cancellation within section 133C (3) of the Migration Act, ”said the spokesperson, in the first comments from the minister’s office after the court overturned a previous visa cancellation. “The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process is ongoing”added.

The Australian government had arrested the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player last Thursday in a Melbourne hotel after cancel your visa by rejecting the medical exemption that he had obtained to try and win his 10th Australian Open title without being vaccinated.

The court decision, and in the event that he is not deported as his family members recently reported, would allow Djokovic to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year And, if he wins it, it would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand Slam, with which he will be able to overcome the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

