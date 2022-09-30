Despite the rejection of the international community, Putin will sign today the annexation to Russia of the occupied territories in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin (via Reuters)

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin will sign this Friday the treaties for the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhiaas announced on Thursday by the Kremlin.

The event will take place in the Saint George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 3:00 p.m. (local time, 12 GMT). During the ceremony, it is expected that Putin makes a speech.

According to the results released by the pro-Russian authorities, between 87.05 and 99.23% of voters in the territories partially controlled by Russian forces in the east and south of Ukraine supported annexation to Russia. The votes are considered illegal by the international community and Ukraine.

Russian soldiers vote in Luhansk (Reuters)

The Russian president and all separatist leaders must sign the annexation agreements, and then the Constitutional Court must examine them.

After this step, the annexation must be adopted by the State Duma or Lower House and the Senate, which will meet on October 3 and 4, and later Putin must sign the law.

the independent newspaper Medusa reported that the Kremlin does not want to hurry with the annexation. According to sources close to Moscow, the publicity effect will be “almost zero” due to the popular discontent derived from the partial mobilization decreed on September 21 by Putin, as revealed by a survey carried out by the Kremlin.

Also, the admission of the four Ukrainian regions to Russia will not lead to the end of the military campaign announced in February, the Kremlin specified. ”Not all the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated. (…) That is why, at a minimum, the entire Donetsk People’s Republic must be liberated,” Peskov said.

international rejection

Russia’s annexation of the territories that voted to secede from Ukraine will mean that “there is nothing to negotiate with this (Russian) president anymore,” Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in a videoconference statement to the Council on Tuesday. UN Security.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in turn called on “all states and international organizations to immediately condemn the illegal actions of the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to increase the isolation of Russia.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky denounced the referendums held in four of his territories to annex them to Russia to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, calling them parodies.

He stated that “forcing the inhabitants of these territories to fill out some papers at gunpoint is one more crime of Russia in the course of its aggression against Ukraine” that violates the norms of international law.

The UN, in turn, made it clear on Tuesday that it will not recognize the results of the referendums, since “they cannot be considered a genuine expression of the popular will.”

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The audios that expose the rejection of the Russian troops against Putin: “This war is the worst decision that our Government has made”

Ukraine will coordinate with its international partners a response to the “fake” referendums organized by Russia