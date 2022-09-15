Despite Ukraine’s progress on the ground, the UN assured that the chances of peace with Moscow are minimal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders on Wednesday to act on climate change and “lower the temperature” so as not to “drown” the world.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterresspoke this Wednesday with the Russian president Vladimir Putin on the possible export of fertilizers through Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea to deal with a global food crisis that threatens multiple famines.

“The war in Ukraine is not only devastating the country, it is dragging down the world economy and hopes for a peace deal are slim.” Guterres said after the dialogue with the president.

He also specified that they discussed security at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, where attacks have ceased for the last three days, and about possible exchanges of prisoners of war.

“I think negotiations are still taking place,” the top UN representative said. “I strongly hope that the POW issue will be fully resolved, and I strongly hope that all POWs from both sides will be exchanged,” he noted.

The UN Secretary General commented during a press conference that Putin said that an exploration mission that the Organization appointed at the request of Russia and Ukraine to investigate the murders at the end of July in the prison of Olenivkain a breakaway region in eastern Ukraineyou will be able to go there “by the route we choose, and that is a very important aspect”.

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of carrying out the attack in which, according to separatist authorities and Russian officials, 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed and 75 wounded.

Guterres said that the call to Putin is part of the follow-up to the meeting he held with the Ukrainian president. Volodimir Zelensky in Lviv on August 18, and from regular calls to the head of the kyiv office, Andriy Yermak.

Despite the July 22 deal to start shipping Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and bringing Russian food and fertilizer to world markets, Guterres said “there is a risk of multiple famines this year.”

Putin will not attend the annual meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly next week which, according to Guterres, is celebrated “at a time of great danger.”

“Our world is ravaged by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality,” the secretary-general said.

“I would be lying if I said that I hope it will happen soon,” he added while referring to achieving peace with Russia.

The secretary-general said that high fertilizer prices have already reduced the planting of food crops, so it is essential to increase Russian ammonia exports – a key ingredient in fertilizers – and so talks are under way about the possibility of shipping through Black Sea ports, which are currently used to ship grain from Ukraine.

The UN trade chief Rebekah Grynspan who heads the team trying to facilitate unhindered access to Russian food and fertilizer, told reporters that Russia reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July, but that fertilizer exports remain low despite being covered by the agreement.

“We risk having a crisis in the fertilizer market,” said Antonio Guterres. “We have news from different parts of the world that cultivated areas are much smaller than in the previous cycle, which means that we risk that in 2022 there will be a real lack of food.”

“Therefore, removing the obstacles that still exist in relation to the export of Russian fertilizers is absolutely essential at the present time,” he warned.

The grain agreement of July 22 expires in 120 days and Guterres said that “a very important dialogue” is taking place between the UN and Russia, and between the UN and Ukraine, “and we are seeking not only to maintain the agreement on grains but to expand it. And one example is the possibility of shipping Russian ammonia through the same Black Sea canal as Ukrainian grain,” he noted.

(With information from Associated Press)

