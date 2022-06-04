Despite Uruguay’s thrashing of Mexico, “we need to play more of these types of games”: Gerado Martino

Defeat of Mexico against Uruguay in a friendly game. Photo: @FMF

The Mexican team of football was beaten by his similar from Uruguay in a friendly match held on US soil. The preparation campaign for the 2022 Qatar World Cup left the first big stumbling block for the Tri after being beaten by South Americans with a score of three entries to zero.

The team led by Gerardo Martino He suffered a tough defeat “at home” against the higher-ranking rival he will face during the scheduled summer activity. Among the reasons, according to the national coach, is the lack of games before teams of such a hierarchy, a fact aggravated by the area in which Mexico plays: Concacaf.

“We need to play more games like this.. If suddenly we played with Argentina two years ago and we play again now (with Uruguay), a long time passed and honestly I see a match as similar to the one in San Antonio as it is to today. These things are only resolved by playing with more continuity against these rivals and that is where we talk about the difficulties that Mexico has being in the geographical place that it has”, he said at a press conference after the duel.

The criticism was immediate when losing in such a way against an opponent of a category similar to the one that the Mexican National Team will face in the World Cup, Argentina. The game against the Charrúas had a close first half with opportunities for both sides. The second half was different, in which the Uruguayans uncovered themselves on the offensive and through Matthias Neighbor y Edinson Cavanion two occasions, they put final figures on the scoreboard.

“First I think there was a difference in a single time, which was in the second, in the first there was not. The team competed well, they made a very important mistake in a set piece play. (In the second half…) The first 10 minutes we received two goals, you can see the spaces, how they handled the ball from the mess we found when they hit you twice in successive moments. We can’t stand that and there was that game with big differences, ”he analyzed.

Mexico has two friendly commitments remaining against South American teams. After the loss to The light bluethe Tri will face Ecuador June 5 at 6:30 p.m. Soldier Field. And finally against Paraguayon August 31 at 8:00 p.m. in the Mercedes Benz Stadium. All venues located in the United States.

In addition, it will have matches from the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League in its group stage. The national team was located in sector A along with Suriname and Jamaica, who will face each team twice before the World Cup.

“If we focus on this game today, obviously we are very far. I do not lose sight of the fact that it is a friendly match, that there is a goal that has been achieved very deservingly and that it will take Mexico to play a new World Cup. This is part of the preparation and there, as in the passing of four years, there are difficult moments and others that are more pleasant.

“Obviously if I were convinced that this cannot be twisted, we would stop talking, but the reality is that we are not willing to not fight to get to the World Cup in the best way,” he concluded. Tata.

