Destiny 2 brings the first and last enemy of a new species in 8 years with the Oath of the Disciple raid and fans love it

Last weekend, Destiny 2 opened the doors to the Oath of the Disciple raid, putting a finishing touch to the newly released expansion The Witch Queen. As has become customary in the franchise, Bungie complemented the new content by organizing a race Global in Reach: Clans from around the world competed with each other to figure out the mechanics of each encounter, maximize their outgoing damage against bosses, and ultimately be crowned first to complete the quest. As if that were not enough, there is an added plus of difficulty: a mission modifier which reduces the effective equip power of all participants up to 20 points below that of the enemies. Winning is rewarded with themed champion crests with the names of the participants serialized, but whoever finishes the mission in less than its first 24 hours gets an exclusive emblem to wear in-game.

Each new World’s First is a super exciting moment within the space action game community, and an event that Bungie proudly supports across its domains. His power of suggestion is such that, even in the case of a 2017 game, he managed to surpass the newly released and beloved Elden Ring in number of viewers on Twitch with more than 350,000 people attentive to the progress of the new raid. The kick-off took place on Saturday at 18:00 CET (that is, mainland Spain time) although the first victory would not come until about eight hours later, when Saltagreppo’s team killed the final boss. This is the same group that finished the Vault of Glass raid in the D2 version the first time, as well as other self-imposed challenge feats.

Interestingly, the first threat they had to face was not a boss or a puzzle, but a series of Connection issues that frustrated the progress of thousands of players around the world. Gladd’s team in the prestigious Redeem clan, one of the favorite candidates for World’s First, experienced as many as a dozen live disconnections; something that in an environment as competitive as this guarantees a defeat. In response to this, Bungie quickly announced an extension to the challenge– The quest modifier would be active for one more day, so that players affected by server stability would have opportunities to get their emblem; although those who saw the modifier of the first day with fearful eyes would have to wait longer to get a taste of the new content. However, the premiere closed with a number of wins similar to that of the Deep Stone Crypt raid (4200) although the count would rise substantially on Sunday.

Disciple’s Oath is already a “top 3” raid

It will be due to the effect of hype or because it’s really that good, but Destiny 2 players seem to agree in which the Disciple’s Oath is one of the best raids in the franchise; something surprising if we consider that over the last eight years we have had some treasured with devotion in the community —some of the most talked about, Fall of the King (2015), Fury of the Machines (2016) and Last Wish (2018). ). The new adventure of the guardians takes us to explore the pyramid that rests among the swamps of the throne world of Savathûn. We’ve never seen one of these ships attack, but their arrival in the solar system wreaked havoc on the game universe, altering the skies and even wiping entire planets from our hard drive. As for what’s inside, well: Bungie has been exploring the idea that Darkness it is a neutral force and as viable as the Light, though those who wield it are not well-intentioned.



Image credits: Sasha Palacio (@SashaMPalacio on Twitter)

The Witch Queen introduced us to the actual villain of Destiny’s current arc: the Witness, who Savathûn speaks of as “a son of Darkness.” The final boss of this new raid is her disciple, Rhulk, from the hitherto unknown planet Lubrae. One who, according to the new unlockable story snippets, was blessed by the Dark just as humanity was touched by the Light. Unfortunately, we will never find another like him again: it is the last of its kind, because he personally took it upon himself to annihilate his fellow men. And he would have followed the same path, too, were it not for the creature to whom he professes allegiance. You can broaden your perspective with a review of his story shared on Reddit. He is a unique (offhand joke) and interesting character, and although in that thread he is compared to Anakin Skywalker in his killing streak, I personally see him more like the Pillar Men from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Not only is he an expression of the idea of ​​”ultimate form” like Kars, but he even comes from a similar civilization and fights in a similar way.

Rhulk abandons the static torso model that Destiny had internalized

That said, on a mechanical level it is a super cool boss compared to the ones we are used to seeing in D2 because unlike the previous ones, it cannot be considered a “static torso” with a 360º stomp mechanic to punish whoever approach him. Instead, moves across the map at great speed, shattering any Guardians he hits with his glaive in one blow or infusing them with Darkness from a distance. It also has a reimagined version of that melee that has been criticized so much: it does not attack by generating a circle around itself, but at certain points it is dedicated to strolling calmly around the stage hilariously kicking a single member of our squad. Something that has given rise to endless memes and funny clips throughout the last few days. Perhaps you will find even more interesting the fact that according to the pieces of concept art, Rhulk could have developed even more combative techniques typical of an Asian monk or a true kung-fu demon. And it’s so scary that she has in her power the mother of the worm gods, and technically, of an entire species.



Image credits: Tobias Kwan (ArtStation)

Disciple’s Oath is a really special raid for Destiny 2: exploring a pyramid inside is exciting because of the number of statues and strange shapes that have been scattered around, the final boss is different on its own merits, and also recovers the handling of relics in style, with half a squad specializing in specific roles. To that we have to add the amount of secrets that have been scattered around: so far, players have found some hidden chests (those appear in all raids) but also a room with glyphs that unlock entries in the history book associated with the activity. Similar to what happened in Last Wish, only with a little more depth and some improvements in the user experience.

To say something against, I think the caregiver encounter, which is the first boss we face, could have been more pampered both artistically and technically and even in development; Well, he often gets “stuck” in a recoil mechanic that trivializes the entire encounter, and at the end of the day we are talking about an ogre with a mechanic similar to the one that Golgoroth had in the times of the Taken King. Something uninspired there. On the other hand, the obligatory platforming interlude also seemed bland to me—excuse the incredible skybox background—with rather few challenging jumps, or song memorable as Deep Stone Lullaby. I cannot and do not want to reproach him for anything, but I have lacked an extra magic in that sense. We have enough with the worm.

Year 5 of Destiny 2 continues beyond Oath of the Disciple as the story unfolds season 16 and others to come. It is to be hoped that this arc of Darkness will be expanded in the two expansions announced at the moment, which respond to the names of Eclipse (Lightfall) and The Final Form (The Final Shape). Beyond 2024, we will have new arcs for the franchise and also at least one new IP that Bungie’s incubation teams are working on. At the time this content is published, the studio offices in Bellevue are completing renovations and the job listings page is in full-time operation. Halo’s parents have become one of the benchmarks in terms of multiplayer experiences is concerned, which is why he has joined the PlayStation teams reinforcing a difficult field for Sony.