Destiny 2 lands on the Epic Games Store and comes with a gift and crossovers with Fortnite and Fall Guys

Store users will be able to get the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Bundle for free.

Bungie is still looking for new audiences for its Destiny 2 universe. To that end, today it has announced the landing of the space-themed shooter on the Epic Games Store in an agreement that will also allow PC commerce users to get hold of the game for free. Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Bundle. Also, as rumored, a small crossover with Fortnite and Fall Guys has been detailed.

Battle-royale players will be able to customize their characters with new iconic character outfits from Destiny, such as Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and the Exo Stranger, along with new cosmetic items befitting the game, such as back jewels, pickaxes, and hummingbird gliders. All of them can be obtained from tonight in the item shop. In addition, there will be the opportunity to enjoy a new Fortnite island inspired by Javelin-4, the classic Destiny 2 Crucible map, which promises to be more than just an adaptation.

In Fall Guys, players will be able to jump into the Blunderdome with Destiny-inspired cosmetics beginning September 17, including Titan, Hunter, and Warlock costumes, a new “Spicy Ramen” celebration, and other accessories.

Anything else? Yes, another crossover, but this one having Destiny 2 as its base of operations. Thus, three new sets of new Fortnite-inspired designs will be available starting today in Bungie’s looter-shooter, this being the first time that original battle-royale characters appear in another series of video games.

This announcement rounds off the barrage of news shared by Bungie today at an event starring Destine 2 – Eclipse, the penultimate chapter in the Destiny 2 Light and Dark saga and the continuation of a nearly ten-year story. will hit the stores this next February 28 if there are no contingencies.

